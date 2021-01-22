As part of Indiana University Kokomo’s celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy, the college will host a virtual panel.
The “Small Town ... Big Dreams” panel takes place Jan. 23, at 11 a.m., and guests will discuss their challenges and successes as they reached for their dream careers.
Participants include Eboni Gatlin Griffin, senior broadcast producer for “Good Morning America”; Lora Whitticker, manager of alumni relations at Jenner & Block LLC; Dr. Christopher Hayes, dentist at People’s Health Clinic; and Maj. Milton Augustus Turner, of the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General’s Corps.
The panel is a partnership between IU Kokomo and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Omicron Phi Chapter.
To register, visit iuk.edu/mlk
