Northwestern High School freshman Kaleb Baldwin took top prize recently at Ivy Tech Community College Kokomo’s first biological science fair. His project, “Reducing Eutrophication using controlled ecosystems,” earned him a $1,000 scholarship to Ivy Tech for any STEM program.
Taking second place with a $500 scholarship was Ashley Ream with a project titled “The effect of Raid and Roundup on plants in a hydroponic system,” with third place and a $250 credit at Barnes & Noble bookstore at Ivy Tech Kokomo going to Alexander Hendrickson for his project titled “Power Generation with the Peltier Effect.” Both are also freshmen at Northwestern.
Tammy Greene, chair of Ivy Tech Kokomo’s Life and Physical Sciences programs, organized the science fair as a way to expand awareness of Ivy Tech Kokomo’s new science education facilities and the sollege’s associate transfer degree in biology.
She called the first-time competition “outstanding,” noting many of the entries would match up well with entries of college students, and thanked Northwestern science teachers Linda Wilson and Kyle Schultz for encouraging their students’ participation.
“Based on the success of our first biological science fair, we are planning to open the competition up to all sciences next year and hope to have more schools involved,” Greene said.
Judges for the competition included Ed Frazier, a retired Speedway High School biology teacher and mentor of Greene’s, who served as keynote speaker; Ivy Tech Kokomo Chancellor Dean McCurdy, a long-time biology professor; and Ivy Tech Kokomo science professors Guari Pitale and Nick Bianco. The fair was supported by NIPSCO, represented by Public Affairs Manager Karen McLean.
Greene said the two scholarship winners are discussing with Ivy Tech advisers how they can use their scholarships in dual enrollment science courses on campus this summer.
