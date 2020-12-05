Ivy Tech supporters from around the state gathered virtually to celebrate the work of the Circle of Ivy, Ivy Tech’s statewide women’s philanthropic organization.
The 811 Circle of Ivy members provided support to fund 61 projects to support student success across the state, with a total of nearly $190,000.
The 93 members of the Kokomo, Logansport, Peru, Rochester and Tipton Circle of Ivy raised a total of $17,445 and chose five projects to support students in Cass, Fulton, Howard, Miami and Tipton counties.
“We are so proud of all the contributions our Circle of Ivy has made to support Ivy Tech students over the last five years,” said Kelly Karickhoff, executive director of resource development for Ivy Tech’s Kokomo Service Area. “This has been a difficult year for everyone, and we celebrate the good work that these donations make possible. Our students need us more than ever so the generosity of our donors is more important than ever as well.”
Karickhoff said the Circle of Ivy is open to all women who wish to become members of a powerful network of philanthropists who collectively give back to local Ivy Tech campuses and students.
“Members have the opportunity to participate in a dynamic and rewarding organization where they can collaborate with other women within their local circle, making a greater impact with pooled financial resources,” she said.
To learn more about Circle of Ivy, visit ivytech.edu/circleofivy or contact Karickhoff at kkarickhoff@ivytech.edu or call 765-252-5501.
The following five proposals were funded for students in the Kokomo, Logansport, Peru, Rochester, and Tipton areas:
- Enrichment and expansion of the Associate Accelerated Program that serves students at both the Kokomo and Logansport locations: The projects, trips, and celebrations supported by Circle of Ivy funding all play a role in the experience ASAP students receive while completing a two-year degree in less than 11 months.
- The creation of an Ivy Tech Student Ambassador Program: This program will provide 10 to 12 jobs for Ivy Tech Kokomo’s best and brightest current students who will represent the College by giving tours to prospective students and families, provide outreach to these students, and share their Ivy Tech story in schools, to civic groups, and to other guests who visit the campus. The program is aimed at offering needed on-campus jobs and helping the College provide a quality connection with prospective students and the community.
- Scholarships for Student Success: As a result of COVID-19 safety procedures, events that annually generate $30,000 for student scholarships are off the calendar this year but the need for student scholarship support continues to grow. Previous donors are being contacted to request their contributions to join with the Circle of Ivy funds to ensure students receive the same level of support during these uncertain times.
- Human Services Giving Shelf Supporting Student Needs, which was funded by an additional gift from retired Ivy Tech dean Pam Lewis: The Human Services Student Organization received a grant and raised matching funds in December 2019 to start a food pantry they called the Giving Shelf. The Giving Shelf provides nonperishable food items, hygiene products, snacks, water, and school supplies free of charge to those attending Ivy Tech Kokomo. The Circle of Ivy money will supplement funds and donations raised by HSSO members, ensuring this much-needed resource is kept open during this time of uncertainty.
- School of Information Technology Virtual I.T. Competition, which was funded by an additional gift from NIPSCO: This will support a project designed to engage and attract high school students through a virtual competition using Raspberry Pi’s. These low-cost credit card-sized computers allow students to learn how to program in languages like Scratch and Python. Ten high school students will be chosen from all who apply to submit a project created with Raspberry Pi. Examples include controlling a robot, air printing and building a stop-motion camera. All participants will get to keep their mini-computer with additional prizes going to the top three winners selected by local I.T. employers.
