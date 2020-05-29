As chair of the campaign committee charged with helping to raise $3 million in community support for Ivy Tech Kokomo’s campus transformation, Karen McLean recently took a look at the construction taking place in the new Technology Center.
With gifts from nearly 200 donors ranging from $25 to $250,000, the campaign now stands at 82.2% of its goal. And as phase two of the project ramps ups, the campaign committee is continuing its efforts to reach the $3 million target.
“The transformation of Ivy Tech Kokomo is becoming a reality,” McLean said. “Phase one, the main building and the beautiful new Health Professions Center, are to the ‘punch-list’ stage of completion and work is well underway on the new technology center and agriculture and automotive center. We anticipate support from our communities to raise the $535,000 needed to complete these amazing new educational spaces.”
A public affairs manager for NIPSCO, McLean was very encouraged to see progress on the new NIPSCO Executive Conference Room under construction near the main entrance to the technology center.
“NIPSCO is very proud to be a partner and to have given the first gift for this project when the campaign began,” she said.
“Personally, I am delighted by the progress. We are within striking distance of our fundraising goal thanks to the generosity of people who see the value of an Ivy Tech education. Our shared vision of state-of-the-art facilities to serve Ivy Tech students and our communities will impact the workforce far into the future.”
With the campus closure this spring, contractors have made great progress. After completing demolition of the interiors of the remaining two buildings located on the south-east side of the campus, the crews are putting up walls, installing ductwork, and restoring floors.
They are creating the classrooms, laboratories, faculty offices, huddle rooms, and study areas of the Technology Center and the Agriculture and Automotive Center designed to allow Ivy Tech to take instruction in those areas to a new level.
“We are thankful to all the donors who have supported the Kokomo Campus Transformation: Time Is Now Campaign,” said Chancellor Dean McCurdy, “and we offer special thanks to the leadership team from NIPSCO for supporting this project.”
For more information on the campaign, contact Kelly Karickhoff at kkarickhoff@ivytech.edu or call 765-252-5501 or visit IvyTech.edu/KokomoTransformation.
