Ivy Tech Community College has announced how it plans on handling the Fall 2020 semester.
Currently, classes are set to begin Aug. 24. The college will be having face-to-face classes once again but will also offer online courses.
“Ivy Tech looks forward to students being able to return to campus and take that next step to prepare for a high-wage, high-value career,” Ivy Tech President Sue Ellspermann said in the press release. “We are carefully balancing our plan to have a focus on safety and flexibility. Our teams continually monitor the recommendations provided by the state of Indiana and federal guidelines. Ultimately, our students’ success is the goal, while providing them the safest, most accommodating learning environment.”
Ivy Tech will be deep cleaning all buildings prior to the start of classes. Cleaning will continue during the school year. Preventive protocols to reduce risk of transmission will also be implemented across campuses, which the college says will be explained at a later date.
Ivy Tech is offering its virtual and hybrid summer semester courses which start June 8. Starting in August, classes will be offered in-person, online and with hybrid options. The college offers a schedule of classes that allow students flexibility, including both eight and 16-week terms.
If Governor Eric Holcomb releases new guidelines or new federal regulations are released prior to the August start date, then adjustments will be made accordingly.
