Cindy Suryantoro remembers teaching Ivy Tech nursing students on Firmin Street, where Inventrek is now.
The 2016 tornado moved those students to the current campus on Morgan Street, but it was nothing like Suryantoro, since retired, and her husband Rudy, a former student, remember.
Both were on hand to see the newly transformed Kokomo campus of Ivy Tech Community College on Saturday during an open house event.
“It’s beautiful,” Rudy Suryantoro said. “It resembles more of a real campus.”
The two had just finished a demonstration in the biology department where they used a solution to see DNA from their own cheek cells.
Demonstrations were all around campus throughout the day and showcased just some of the opportunities students have at Ivy Tech, such as the Anatomage table in the Health Professions Center.
A $100,000 piece of virtual dissection technology, the Anatomage table gives students the experience of working with a cadaver without the additional expenses or space required to store one.
The Anatomage table features a touch screen and has four, real-life human bodies students can learn from. The bodies were cryogenically frozen then cut into thin slices which were photographed and uploaded into the table’s software.
The Anatomage table even has each body’s medical history so students can learn how certain ailments effect the body.
With a simple click and swipe, professor Gauri Pitale cut one body in half. Another click removed all flesh and muscles until only the skeleton was left.
“We can give them the same experience they’d get with the cadaver,” Pitale said.
The Anatomage table is just one example of what has been made possible after a $43 million renovation project. Saturday’s open house was the first time the public was invited to view the new campus.
Ivy Tech received $40 million from the state for the project and fundraised another $3 million. More than 250 donors contributed.
Local employers, especially on the manufacturing and automotive side, have contributed to Ivy Tech monetarily. They also partner with Ivy Tech to develop curriculum that is relevant to the current needs in their industries.
Down the hall, nursing professor Katie Douglass showed off the simulation units students use to acclimate themselves working with patients.
The hyper-interactive dummies can be programmed to replicate a number of different medical scenarios. Students work their way up from learning how to change bed linens to inserting a catheter.
“They are able to walk into patient rooms and feel a little more comfortable,” Douglass said.
Even the patient beds in the nursing simulation lab prepare students for the healthcare field as they are the same model many hospitals use.
It’s all about hands-on experience that makes the community hopes makes transitioning into one’s field easier after graduation.
“I’ve seen a difference in grades because we’re able to do so much more hands on,” said Tammy Greene, department chair of sciences. “That helps with the learning experience.”
Students in surgical technology showed attendees all that goes into preparing for a surgery. Surgical technicians are in charge of gathering all needed materials and equipment for a procedure. They are who hand tools to the surgeon.
“There’s a lot to learn,” said student Aussie Stone.
Different tools are needed for different operations. Jia Hardimon-Eddington, chair of the surgical technology program, said the departmebt expose students to 120 simulated cases, or surgeries, while in classes.
This includes everything from setting up to tearing down and sanitizing all tools. Once they hit that 120-mark, they’re ready to enter a real operating room.
“We have a feeling for everything before we get there,” Stone said.
Hardimon-Eddington said that experience cuts down the orientation time for when students get hired, which they usually do.
Ivy Tech’s surge tech lab looks just like an operating room. Students gown up and go through all the procedures as they would if they worked at an actual hospital. This starts on day one.
“This is our OR,” Stone said. “We have to be ready.”
It helps replicate the atmosphere students will experience once on the job.
“This makes it easier,” Hardimon-Eddington said. “It makes it more real.”
