Ivy Tech Community College announced it is offering free classes and training for 10,000 participants to elevating its commitment to Hoosiers impacted by COVID-19. Participants may take more than one class or training in a range areas.
“Nearly 650,000 Hoosiers are faced with unemployment, reduced hours or furloughs. While we hope many will return to their jobs, this is an outstanding opportunity for Hoosiers to skill up and become more marketable to their current and future employers,” said Ivy Tech President Sue Ellspermann in a release.
Many of the courses will be offered so that the participant can start and finish on their own timeline, with no regular course meeting times. A few offerings are time-limited. The college plans to increase the types of offerings throughout the summer.
"They're short-term, they're quick, they're free and they're designed to get folks back out into those employment opportunities that are available right now," said Ivy Tech Kokomo Chancellor Dean McCurdy.
Classes being offered include subjects in advanced manufacturing such as Smart Automation Certification Alliance Industry 4.0 silver level multi-skill maintenance and operations technician certifications associate I and II, electrical systems, electric motor control systems, motor control troubleshooting and pneumatic systems.
McCurdy noted the virtual presentation makes it easier to access training from any location, rather than driving to a campus which may not be near the the individual.
Those interested in information about the classes, training and free registration, can visit www.ivytech.edu/10kclasses.
