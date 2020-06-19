Ivy Tech Community College will host a virtual express enrollment day on Thursday, June 25, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. During the event, prospective students will complete their enrollment steps virtually, all from the comfort of their home.
Representatives of Ivy Tech Kokomo staff and faculty will be available by email and telephone to help students from the Kokomo service area, which includes Cass, Fulton, Howard, Miami and Tipton counties.
Prospective Ivy Tech students, and those who have applied but are not yet registered for fall, are encouraged to participate in the virtual event. These students will be able to apply for admission, create their MyIvy account, file their FAFSA financial aid application for 2020-21, complete their financial aid verification and schedule an advising appointment during the event.
Classes begin Aug. 24.
For more information and to register for the event, visit www.ivytech.edu/eeday
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.