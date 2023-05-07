BUNKER HILL — Longtime Maconaquah Middle School Principal Craig Jernagan is moving up the administrative ranks.
Jernagan was named next Maconaquah superintendent Thursday evening, following school board approval.
He will start his new role on July 1, the start of the fiscal year for school corporations. Jernagan will remain in his middle school principal position until then.
“I think there is a lot of opportunity, especially in this school corporation,” he said, specifically mentioning Maconaquah’s STEM options.
During his 14 years as middle school principal, Jernagan helped develop Maconaquah’s 1:1 technology program, which provides a device for every student. He also oversaw the Maconaquah Cattle Company, the program where students raise cattle onsite. That cattle is then used for meat in school lunches.
Jernagan has worked on his doctorate degree for the last five years, preparing for an opportunity to take the next step.
“I knew sometime in my career I’d want to move to that level,” he said. “I was pretty confident it was something I wanted to do.”
Jernagan served one year as high school assistant principal before moving to the middle school. He started his career at Lewis Cass Junior-Senior High School as a social studies teacher.
All those years, all those relationships at Maconaquah should help make the transition to superintendent easier.
“It’s the people and making an impact in education,” Jernagan replied when asked what he’s looking most forward to in his new gig. “I know the people and the school really well.”
Jernagan’s contract is for three years with an annual salary of $125,000. The contract automatically renews each year after 2026, barring a notice from either Jernagan or the school board. The salary can be increased following a yearly job evaluation.
Thursday’s board action capped a multi-month superintendent search.
The Maconaquah School Board held more than one community listening session where they invited the public to give input on what they wanted in the next superintendent. The board also interviewed teachers, administrators and other staff at each school building to receive input.
Board members also spent time at each building during school hours where anyone could pop in and speak with them.
Sixteen candidates were considered, which were narrowed down to five, and then two. Board president Allen Willson said multiple out-of-state people applied for the job.
“The Board deliberated over two rounds of candidate interviews, where Mr. Jernagan showed himself to be the right candidate at the right time, rising above all other well-qualified applicants,” Willson said in a statement.
Kelly McPike has served as interim superintendent since last fall, following the arrest and resignation of former superintendent James Callane on charges related to operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Callane plead guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, a class a misdemeanor, in February, according to court documents. He was sentenced to one year suspended and 180 days on probation. A second charge of leaving the scene of an accident was dismissed.
The middle school principal position will be a posted and a hiring search will be conducted.
