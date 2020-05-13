Three months after being arrested on fraud charges, Steven Jones has resigned from the Northwestern School Board as part of an agreement between Jones and the Howard County Prosecutor’s Office.
The agreement allows Jones to enter a pretrial diversion program, which will ultimately drop a misdemeanor charge of possession of a fraudulent sales document if successfully completed, according to documents filed by the prosecutor’s office last week.
A Level 6 felony charge of delivery of a false sales document was dismissed last Friday.
The now former board member was originally arrested on Feb. 6, stemming from an investigation into Jones’ role as a contracted bus driver for the corporation.
According to last week’s agreement, the state will withhold prosecution of charges for a year from the signing date as long as Jones follows the terms listed, which includes avoiding committing any criminal offenses for a year, refraining from contact with the school corporation officers and trustees and refraining from disparaging comments about the officers and trustees.
Jones also agreed to resign from the board effective May 4 and not seek reelection. Finally, Jones also waived his earnings as a member of the school board for 2020, a board he has served on since 2013.
The school corporation had no comment and calls to legal representation were not returned on Tuesday.
Last August, Jones filed a lawsuit against the school district after the corporation removed Jones’ bus route in a move that the school said at the time would save roughly $100,000 annually. This lawsuit is still ongoing.
On March 9, Jones’ lawyers filed a motion to dismiss that case without prejudice, which was was allowed by the court.
But the school corporation motioned to reverse that dismissal on March 20.
According to legal documents, if the case were to be dismissed without prejudice, the school fears there could be the “prospect of a second lawsuit,” as well as the district not being afforded any of the relief requested in prior pleadings.
A hearing on the motion to dismiss the lawsuit is currently scheduled for July 22.
