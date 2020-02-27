Steven Jones will be remaining on the Northwestern School Board.
Both Jones and school board president Jonathan Underwood confirmed Jones will be keeping his seat as a member of the board.
Jones is currently embroiled in a lawsuit with the school corporation in regards to having his bus route removed, a move that the school said at the time would save roughly $100,000 annually, as well as facing fraud charges himself.
Jones was arrested Feb. 6 on charges related to fraud and is facing a Level 6 felony charge of delivery of a false sales document and a misdemeanor charge of possession of a fraudulent sales document, stemming from an investigation into Jones’ role as a contracted bus driver for the corporation.
At the Feb. 20 meeting, which Jones didn’t attend, the Northwestern school board issued a statement regarding the legal situation and how the board would proceed moving forward.
“At this time and because the criminal charges filed against Steven Jones are being handled by the Howard County Prosecutor’s Office, the school board will not be commenting on that active criminal case …,” Underwood read from a prepared statement.
Underwood continued reading from the statement about board policy which included honoring the high responsibility of being a board member by thinking of the children first, refusing to play politics and representing the school community at all times.
He also read off ways a board member should meet their responsibilities to the community. These ways include insisting all school business transactions be on an open, ethical and above-board basis.
Fraud charges
During his tenure as bus driver, the corporation installed GPS equipment on a bus owned by Jones, a release from the Indiana State Police stated, and it was retrieved after his contract ended in 2019.
The school district agreed to pay repair bills for some of the damage caused to the bus during the equipment’s installation.
The bus in question belonged to Jones’ wife, Kristy Jones, according to a probable cause affidavit filed with the Howard County Prosecutor’s Office.
Police later discovered that Jones allegedly created fraudulent repair invoices and submitted them to the corporation for reimbursement, but the repairs were not completed as indicated on the invoices, the affidavit states.
The jury trial for these recent charges is set to begin in May in Howard Superior Court 1.
The Joneses have been subcontractors on bus routes for Northwestern School Corp. for the past 15 years.
Bus lawsuit
In a complaint filed April 14, 2019, the Joneses alleged Northwestern School Corp. refused to accept their bids while accepting identical bids for the 2019-2023 school years.
The Joneses also allege that new buses were purchased in preparation for the new routes and as such they have, “suffered damages as a result of conduct of the corporation in the loss of the value of their contracts and expenses related to the order of new vehicles.”
The school corporation denied wrongdoing in a June 11 answer to the lawsuit, saying it went with the lowest bidder as required by law. It also states that the couple did not properly file conflict of interest paperwork with the State Board of Accounts.
The request for the summary judgment by the school district, filed in January, states that the Joneses did not follow legal procedures.
The district alleges a claim against the school is barred unless a notice is filed with “the governing body of that political subdivision.” According to the document, no such notice was filed by the Joneses.
“Because the Joneses did not submit the notice described in 34-13-3.5-4 to the school or board before initiating this civil action, the court in the alternative is required to dismiss their action without prejudice.”
On Feb. 24, the school corporation filed paperwork stating the Joneses were 89 days past due to fulfill a discovery request. This request is done so that either party can prepare for evidence in court. The corporation’s new paperwork asks the court to enter an order for the Joneses to provide documents and electronically stored information on or before March 3, 2020.
There is a final pretrial conference in that civil matter on April 10 in Howard Superior Court 2, and it’s unclear at this time what impact these new criminal charges will have on that case.
