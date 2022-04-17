The Community Foundation of Howard County named Kokomo High School student Isaac Elkin as a 2022 Lilly Endowment Community Scholar.
Elkin was named a recipient of the four-year, full-tuition scholarship after Taylor High School student Chloe McKay, who was originally named a scholar, turned down the scholarship after receiving other financial support for college.
The KHS senior plans to study computer science at Taylor University.
Elkin is the captain of the dive team and a two-time conference champion. He is also member of the swimming, tennis, track and field, and cross country teams at KHS. Elkin plays baseball in the summer.
He is involved in other groups, including Boys Legion, National Honor Society, student council, 4-H and Boy Scouts of America.
The Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship provides for full tuition, required fees and a special allocation of up to $900 per year for required books and equipment for four years of undergraduate study on a full-time basis leading to a baccalaureate degree at any eligible Indiana public or private nonprofit college or university.
The Community Foundation of Howard County’s criteria used in the finalists’ selection process include academic achievement, financial need, potential for success, preference for first-generation college attendees, school, community and work activities and an interview.
