Shaylie Stucker is photographed by her family members after turning her tassel, while Kokomo High School principal Angela Blessing, left, gets help with adjusting her hood before the next graduate takes the stage. Stucker took part in Kokomo High School’s virtual graduation on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Over a 3-day period, Kokomo students were filmed as they walked across stage and got their diploma in Kokomo High School’s auditorium. The virtual commencement will be aired on June 5.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Madesynn Freeman turns her tassel during Kokomo High School’s virtual graduation on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Over a 3-day period, Kokomo students were filmed as they walked across stage and got their diploma in Kokomo High School’s auditorium. The virtual commencement will be aired on June 5.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
A student is filmed turning her tassel during Kokomo High School’s virtual graduation on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Over a 3-day period, Kokomo students were filmed as they walked across stage and got their diploma in Kokomo High School’s auditorium. The virtual commencement will be aired on June 5. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
From left: Mitchell Wyrick, Maya James, Vicky Qiu, and Brayden York pose for photos together outside of Kokomo High School on the first day of virtual graduation on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Over a 3-day period, Kokomo students were filmed as they walked across stage and got their diploma in Kokomo High School’s auditorium. The virtual commencement will be aired on June 5.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Graduates and their families remain socially distant from other families as they line up outside of Kokomo High School for the virtual graduation on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Over a 3-day period, Kokomo students were filmed as they walked across stage and got their diploma in Kokomo High School’s auditorium. The virtual commencement will be aired on June 5. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Ashantae Balantine grins as she holds onto her diploma while her family members stand near the stage in Kokomo High School’s auditorium to take photos of her after she particpated in Kokomo High School’s virtual graduation on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Over a 3-day period, Kokomo students were filmed as they walked across stage and got their diploma in Kokomo High School’s auditorium. The virtual commencement will be aired on June 5. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
KHS virtual graduation gives closure to unexpected year
Buzzing with excitement, the grounds of Kokomo High School have been home to seniors awaiting their chance to walk across a different graduation stage than expected.
Graduation ceremonies are usually housed at Memorial Gym, but the KHS 2020 graduation took place over the course of four days this week in the auditorium and will be turned into a virtual presentation. The plan was devised by KHS Principal Angela Blessing, along with class officers, while also consulting with district leaders and other high school principals.
Maya James was one of the graduating class officers who helped with the direction of this year’s celebration of seniors and said it was important for them to find the best alternative to a regular graduation.
“We knew that a lot of people would be very upset if they didn’t get to walk across the stage … and so we thought of a plan where we can have people walk across the stage still and put it all together into a video,” she said. “So, it’s still a virtual graduation but it’s not all virtual.”
Jones also mentioned the more relaxed feel of this year’s ceremony and said she felt less pressure than being in front of the 5,000 or more people who would traditionally be watching.
Instead of crossing the stage in front of a big crowd, students like Michael Bradley had their name called in the KHS auditorium and graduated with eight guests of their choosing watching on from the front row as the students were presented with their diplomas. Originally the guest limit was four, but new guidelines allowed for the late upgrade to eight.
“It was good to see all my friends and family and the last-minute changes actually allowed me to have everyone come be with me,” he said.
According to the Kokomo School Corporation website, the ceremony will be aired Friday, June 5. This virtual ceremony will air on the KGOV television station, which is Comcast channel 2, at 7:30 p.m. The ceremony will be streamed on the homepage of the district website, kokomoschools.com, and will also be on the Kokomo High School Facebook page.
The ceremony will incorporate many traditional elements of graduation aside from just the presentation of diplomas. Performances from the KHS Choir, remarks from Senior Class President Brayden York, a message from the Board of School Trustees president and addresses from class of 2020 valedictorian Gene Yang and salutatorian Aditya Sood will all be included in the airing of the ceremony.
After imagining their ceremony being one way for four years and then having plans disrupted by COVID-19, some students were not sure what to expect. Amy Cone said she found the event originally depressing because it wasn’t the same, but was in high spirits while exiting the school.
“I was glad that I was done and now I get to move on to something new,” she said. “I just want to thank the teachers that have pushed me to do better and that still continue to talk to me to push me.”
Madesynn Freeman was happy to attend KHS for high school. Originally not in public school, she was glad to “have fun and be a kid” during her time as a Wildkat. Like many seniors she was disappointed with the loss of her senior year but found comfort in the ceremony happening.
“[It was] very different from what it would normally be at Memorial Gym, but the way that they did it really did help a lot and made it feel somewhat real,” she said.
While the traditional ceremony was something many wanted, students leaving their personal ceremonies were in high spirits after finally completing high school and seeing teachers or friends cheer as they excited the building. Some groups of friends even scheduled their times near each other to make taking group pictures an easy process. Others joked about how it was still as hot as the traditional ceremony tends to be.
Exiting the building with her diploma and commemorative Coke bottle in hand, Shaylie Stucker described how she felt after an unexpected senior year.
“It was kind of hard because I saw everyone that I saw throughout my high school career and I couldn’t be close to them, but it was still a really nice experience to be able to actually graduate rather than not have any graduation at all,” she said, adding she is now focused on attending IUPUI to study psychology.
Eyes on the future
Following their graduation, many KHS graduates have been accepted to their college of choice or are getting set to begin being part of the workforce.
Cone will be headed to IU Kokomo this fall to study hospitality and tourism. Joining Cone at IUK is Freeman, who is planning on studying physical therapy. Bradley will also be attending the IU network of schools at the Bloomington campus and is going to study pre-law.
One thing on the mind of Jones, and most students, is how the college landscape will look in the fall as the education system continues to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“My whole life was just flipped upside down because of this COVID-19 thing and I still am trying to adapt to those obstacles because now I don’t know if I’ll actually be able to go to IUPUI – I might have to do virtual classes …,” she said.
