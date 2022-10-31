There are just two candidates running for the Eastern Howard Board of Education, and both are unopposed.
Longtime member and current board president Brian Day is running for another term.
Abbee Summers is unopposed for the at-large seat. The seat once was held by her sister Aimee Romero.
Below are survey responses from candidates. They have been edited for grammar and clarity. Candidates were also asked to supply photos.
Abbee Summers
Why are you running for school board? What do you believe are the top issues facing Eastern?
I decided to run for school board to help continue to support the legacy that my sister Aimee Romero stood for within the schools fundamental normalcies. It is of utmost importance to continue to strive towards the core values within Eastern and the primary distinguishing characteristics that make Eastern stand out among other districts.
One of the main jobs of a school board is to approve the annual budget. What experience do you have in balancing budgets and or/accounting?
Balancing a budget is something each of us has direct experience with, as we all have to perform this task within our personal lives. That being said, all funds should be carefully considered to maximize the return for both students and taxpayers alike.
Students fell behind during the pandemic, commonly called learning loss. How do you think schools should help students catch up, especially in reading and math?
I believe that post-pandemic our focus should be on relationships and relationship building/communication, whether that be with other students or teachers/staff. We should focus on quality over quantity with scholastic programs to “catch these students up.”
The teacher shortage in Indiana is well documented. What do you think schools should do to retain and attract new ones?
Teachers spend a lot of time with our children. Kids still need strong, competent and compassionate teachers. Incentivization programs for good teachers, whether they be new or established teachers, should be implemented.
There are many different variations of online learning. What should online learning look like and when should it be utilized?
Online learning should be used for inclement weather days or approved teacher continued-education days. Students need the social interaction of school as much as they do the education in-school learning provides.
Brian Day
Why are you running for school board? What do you believe are the top issues facing Eastern?
I am running for school board as a way of giving back to the community that I am a part of. I grew up in an educational family, with a mother and grandmother that were teachers. I understand the pressures that are put on the whole educational system and hope that I can help guide through some of those pressures with my various experiences. I also understand that the position is a policy making board and not a micromanagement tool. As with everything in my life, I hope to leave Eastern a better place than when I started.
Eastern is in a really good place right now. The key for Eastern is to try and keep the culture and quality of education that we currently have. It is important that our leadership team and staff are all focused on providing the best education for our students.
One of the main jobs of a school board is to approve the annual budget. What experience do you have in finance, balancing budgets and/or accounting?
I have been on the Eastern School Board since 2005 and have attended conferences on school finance that have been provided by the Indiana School Board Association. I also work in Howard County government and have some responsibilities with budgets and accounts in relation to the department that I work in.
Students fell behind during the pandemic, commonly called learning loss. How do you think schools should help students catch up, especially in reading and math?
I take pride in the fact that the Eastern School Board and Superintendent Dr. Keith Richie fought hard to get kids back into school so that in-person learning could commence as soon as possible. I believe that it has helped some, but understand that we have a ways to go. Our teachers and staff are working hard at gaining back the ground that we lost during the pandemic. I don’t think that there is a magic answer to the problem. It is going take time, patience and hard work. I faith that our staff will prevail!
The teacher shortage in Indiana is well documented. What do you think schools should do to retain teachers and attract new ones?
Teacher shortage in Indiana is a problem and not an easy fix. I think that is another reason that culture and leadership are an important part of education. The culture in the school building can go a long way in making employees want to come to work. It is vital that the administrative team that the school board has in place represents the values and ideals of the community. Integrity and support are also key components to ensuring teacher success.
There are many different variations of online learning. What should online learning look like and when should it be utilized?
While this may not be a popular answer, but I feel that online learning is just a part of the final education. We have over 1,600 students in our buildings this year. Each one is an individual person with different hopes and dreams. It is silly to think that they all learn the same way. Learning can come in many different ways and we should embrace those differences. Online learning is just one of the ways to learn.
