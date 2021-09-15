Kokomo bus drivers are trying to rally public support as they continue to press the Kokomo school board to recognize their union efforts.
Drivers and members of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) protested outside the Kokomo School Corporation’s administration building Monday evening, ahead of the school board’s meeting.
AFSCME is a trade union representing public employees.
The group held up signs and encouraged passersby to honk their horns in support. Drivers are also collecting signatures to show that support for their efforts is growing.
Ron Richmond, communications coordinator for AFSCME, said they had collected about 900 signatures as of Monday evening.
James Foster, a Kokomo bus driver, said they want to raise awareness for their cause because parents don’t understand why their children get dropped off late.
“We’re trying to get more public support,” he said.
Drivers have cited understaffing and low pay as reasons for wanting to unionize.
The school board voted against voluntarily recognizing drivers, custodians and maintenance staff as part of AFSCME, earlier this year. The decision came after a legal opinion from the board’s attorney. What the opinion states is unclear, as the board has claimed attorney client privilege.
The decision was not unanimous, however. Board members Charley Hinkley and Lewis Hall voted in favor of the union.
Since starting unionization efforts, the group has scored a couple wins.
In June, the school board voted to give all drivers a $2 an hour raise.
The pay increase brought the new-hire rate to $17.73 an hour and more in line with what other Howard County districts pay their drivers. The new starting wage is closer to the $18 an hour drivers requested from the board last year.
Those raises have since went into effect.
The board also agreed to pay bus drivers over 26 pay periods, which is a bi-weekly paycheck over an entire year.
Drivers used to be paid over only 21 or 22 paychecks. The bi-weekly pay provides more consistent income for drivers, which was another request they had previously made.
While the increase in pay and 26 paychecks are signs of progress, drivers still want to be recognized as a union. A union, Foster said, can help ensure those changes remain.
“Without a union, they can take (those) away,” he said. “With a union, it’s permanent.”
The group briefly spoke during the board meeting, specifically during the public hearing for the proposed budget. The group said they wanted a voice in determining the bus replacement plan portion of the budget.
Foster said they are going to keep up the public campaign.
“We have to keep the pressure,” he said.” They thought we would go away with the $2 an hour raise.”
