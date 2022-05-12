Kokomo High School’s esports team is hosting the KHS Open, a free Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Tournament, on Saturday in the KHS media center.
Registration is from 11:30 to 11:59 a.m. with the tourney beginning at noon. Side events begin at 2 p.m. The KHS Open is open and free to students in grades 8-12, while the side events (smaller tourneys) are open to all ages. KHS Open participants will be competing for prizes and a trophy.
Interested participants should enter KHS at Door 1 (southwest corner of the campus). All participants should bring their own controllers.
