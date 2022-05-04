Talon Hawkins stars as Seymour in Kokomo High School’s “Little Shop of Horrors.” Hawkins is pictured with Audrey II, a flesh-eating plant, during rehearsal on Tuesday.
Photos by Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Abigail Double, left, who plays Audrey, is shown with doo-wop members Noelle Duncan, Madelyn Hole, Morgan McCloud and Nora Marden.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Talon Hawkins, as Seymour, holds Audrey II during a rehearsal Tuesday of “Little Shop of Horrors.”
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Talon Hawkins, as Seymour, is shown with Abigail Double as Audrey and Sam VerLee as Mr. Mushnik during rehearsal Tuesday for Kokomo High School’s upcoming musical “Little Shop of Horrors.”
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo High School’s production of “Little Shop of Horrors” begins at 7 p.m. Thursday at the KHS auditorium, with another showing at the same time Friday.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo High School’s first musical in at least six years has a little bit of everything.
There’s a sassy doo-wop group who narrates the plot, catchy musical numbers sure to get stuck in your head, plenty of funny quips and a giant, flesh-eating plant.
“Little Shop of Horrors” premiers Thursday at KHS, featuring a live pit orchestra. The musical follows main character Seymour, played by Talon Hawkins, a down-on-his-luck florist who finds fame in a strange Venus flytrap-looking plant.
Trouble ensues when Hawkins’ character discovers his new plant thrives on “a very peculiar food source” — human flesh and blood.
The plant, named Audrey II, grows larger and larger, requiring more food. The plant goes through its growth cycle on stage, starting as a potted plant and ending as a behemoth of a thing. Named after Seymour’s love interest, Audrey, the plant is operated and voiced by students.
“They bring a lot of life to the puppets,” Hawkins said. “The plant is very fun to see in person.”
Ava Caudill and Mailee Pearl Sewell operate the Audrey II puppets. The larger version of the plant is manned by a student sitting inside of it.
“It’s probably the most physically taxing thing I’ve done,” Caudill said during rehearsal Tuesday.
J’Lan Stewart voices Audrey II.
Hawkins said there was an adjustment period in interacting with the plant on stage.
“It took me (a while) to get used to the voice and puppets being in different areas,” he said.
“Little Shop of Horrors” premiered in 1982 and features rock and roll, doo-wop and Motown tunes. The well-known song “Skid Row (Downtown)” is the title song of the musical. A movie version of “Little Shop” debuted four years later starring Rick Moranis and Steve Martin.
“The songs are very fun,” Hawkins said. “This is one of my favorite musicals. The plant is very fun to see in person.”
A doo-wop quartet of Noelle Duncan, Madelyn Hole, Morgan McCloud and Nora Marden, introduce scenes, interact with characters and push the plot forward.
“Make everything seem more extra,” is how McCloud put it. This is her first-ever performance.
“We add a lot of that sass element,” Marden said.
“And we have a little fun,” added Duncan.
Each character of the quartet has their own personality; however, the group still has to gel together. They’ve found that cohesion by spending lots of time together, rehearsing on their own time.
“We’ve gotten really close through this show,” Duncan said.
The high school performance is directed by Randi Weeks, drama director. She said some of the themes are relatable for the cast.
Audrey, played by Abigail Double, figures herself out through the course of the show. There’s also the ambition of Seymour to make something of himself.
“I think the storyline matches high school kids,” Weeks said. “It’s sorta relatable but in a sci-fi, spoofy way.”
“Little Shop of Horrors” has performances at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
“It’s a super fun show, and it has a lot of super-fun energy,” Duncan said.
