Kokomo Musical Scholarship Competition announces deadline
Applications are now available for the Kokomo Musical Scholarship (KMM) Competition, March 24. Three awards of $600 will be awarded for excellence in performance. The competition is for students in grades 9 through 12 who are residents of Howard County. Vocalists and wind, string, persuasion and keyboard instrumentalists are eligible. Applications may be obtained at local high schools or by contacting Barbara Hobbs, 765-438-1987. Application deadline is March 6.
Occurring concurrently with the KMM competition will be the Tri Kappa Scholarship, a $500 award for a graduating senior intending to major or minor in music. For further information, contact Liz Harper at 765-271-3566.
