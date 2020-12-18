Kokomo School Corporation will be providing free takeaway meal packages for all Kokomo schools students from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, and 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, at Central Middle School. Parents should enter the gym parking lots from Apperson Way.
The Dec. 22 distribution recently was added to the calendar. During this drive-by distribution, Kokomo schools employees will place six meal packages in each family’s vehicle.
Because of new federal government documentation requirements, parents and/or guardians must identify the Kokomo School Corporation students who will be receiving the meal packages.
A second winter break meal distribution will take place from 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, also at Central Middle School. School employees will provide eight meal packages, for free, to district families.
