Following the resignation of Cristi Brewer-Allen, Dave Emery has been appointed to fill the vacant seat on the Kokomo School Corporation Board of Trustees.
Emery will begin serving on April 1.
Emery originally ran for the board for an at-large seat several years ago.
His daughter, Lydia, is currently a junior at Kokomo High School which is how his involvement with the school corporation began.
“I’d been pretty involved when she was at Central,” he said. “I joined the PTA and served as the president for two years there.”
As a member of the last graduating class of Haworth High School in 1984, he feels it is important to continue contributing to the school corporation.
Emery said the programs at Kokomo Schools are “second to none” and that there is something for everyone at the schools.
“I’ve been fortunate in my career … I’ve interfaced with people all over the country and all over the world and when I tell them what Lydia is doing, they’re like ‘Oh she goes to a private school’ and I tell them it’s a public school.
Emery feels the biggest skill he will bring to the board is leadership, something he’s developed working in information technologies.
“In my career … I’ve lead global teams,” he said. “I’ve had as many as 2,000 people; I’ve been a leader of leaders.
“So, I think having that organizational leadership experience and compassion to try and help maintain the good things that are going on … that’s very important.”
Brewer-Allen has been with the board since 2008 and has had a positive impact on the community and those on the board. Kokomo Schools Superintendent Jeff Hauswald noted how passionate she was for fighting for every child in the district. He said that Brewer-Allen would strive to make sure no child was negatively affected by any policy.
“Crristi has changed my perspective and changed my opinion,” Hauswald said. “Not by telling me what to think or believe ... instead you become a role model. You have confidence in what you believe and set that as a role model and then others come to understand why you believe that and come to believe.”
Many teachers and administers attended the March 2 meeting in support of Brewer-Allen on her last night. At the end of the meeting she was presented with a handcrafted shelf made from the old bleachers from the Haworth gym for all of her years of service to the school corporation.
