In an effort to fill open positions, Kokomo School Corporation officials are hosting a Classified Employee Job Fair at Memorial Gym in downtown Kokomo on Tuesday, Oct. 13.
Interested community members are invited to attend one of the two available sessions – 9 a.m. to noon or 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 13. Officials from food services, custodial/maintenance, and the transportation department will be conducting interviews during these sessions and are hoping to finalize hires on the spot.
Full-time jobs, with benefits, are available now. Open full-time positions include bus drivers, cafeteria managers, and instructional paraprofessionals. Kokomo Schools also is looking for special needs bus aides, food service workers, crossing guards, substitute food service workers, and substitute custodians.
Job fair attendees should park in the south sot of Memorial Gym and enter through Door 8. Please note that face coverings are required in all Kokomo School Corporation buildings.
If you are not able to attend the job fair, please call one of the following numbers regarding open positions: transportation services (765) 454-7105; food services (765) 454-7112; or maintenance (765) 454-7110.
