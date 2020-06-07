The board of school trustees has approved the participation of the Kokomo School Corporation in the Howard County Summer Food Service Program each Monday from June 8 through July 6, 2020 at two open sites - Carver Community Center and Garden Square Community Center.
Kokomo Schools Food Services Department officials will be providing take-away 5-lunch meal packages each Monday this summer from June 8 through July 6 to all Howard County children ages 18 and under, at no charge.
Families may pick up these take-away 5-lunch meal packages for their children at either open Summer site. These lunch meal packages are available to all children, 18 and under, regardless of which school district the child resides. Each person will need to record the names of the children receiving the 5-lunch meal packages, but children need not be present.
At Garden Square Apartments, 900 E. Firmin Street, next door to Inventrek, distribution of the lunch meal packages will take place from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. each Monday from June 8 through July 6 in front of the Garden Square community building. Volunteers will be helping direct traffic while providing directions to the pick-up site.
At Carver Community Center, 1030 N. Purdum Street, distribution of the lunch meal packages will take place from 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. each Monday from June 8 through July 6. Adults are asked to park in the Carver parking lot and proceed to door four, where tables will be set up with available lunch meal packages.
This federally funded Summer Food Service Program is operated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and is administered by the Indiana Department of Education. Kokomo School Corporation officials noted that more than 14 million children nationally depend on free or reduced-price lunches during the school year, and that this need for good nutrition is critical for children to have a safe and productive summer.
Kokomo Schools officials noted that along with being free and open to all Howard County children, no discrimination is allowed in the course of this meal service.
