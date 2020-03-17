Non-teacher staff at Kokomo School Corporation will receive partial compensation during the current school closures.
The Kokomo school board approved a resolution during an emergency board meeting on Tuesday that pays most of non-260-day classified staff’s regular weekly pay during the school weeks where buildings have been closed to COVID-19.
The board approved regular pay for seven hours a day, three days per week. For the remaining two days a week, classified staff can choose to use their accrued personal days in order to receive pay for those two days and receive a full week’s pay. Those wishing to do so are instructed to contact their building principal or supervisor by email, phone call or text message.
Classified staff is defined as school employees that are not required to have a teaching license or certification, such as paraprofessionals, bus drivers, custodians and cafeteria workers.
A qualified week is defined as one where school has been canceled and remote learning has been implemented.
Employees can also choose to temporarily stop their retirement contributions. Health care benefits will continue during the closure, which will last through April 19 at the very least.
“The board of school trustees desires to provide some wages to those classified employees who have been impacted by the cancellation of regularly-scheduled school weeks,” the school corporation said to classified staff in a letter obtained by the Tribune.
Anyone with questions is encouraged to contact Michelle Cronk or Rochelle Blunt in payroll, Robert McIntire in benefits and Michael Wade for work schedule.
