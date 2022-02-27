There are a lot of options available to parents of preschoolers and kindergarteners when considering Kokomo schools.
There’s STEM at Boulevard and Elwood Haynes, the international baccalaureate program at Lafayette Park and Sycamore, integrated arts at Wallace and the outdoor program at Bouelvard.
And those aren’t all.
For parents, especially first-time parents thinking about enrolling their child in Kokomo School Corporation, it can be overwhelming deciding where their child fits best.
Kokomo school’s annual Early Childhood Education Fair aims to make that decision a little easier.
Last Tuesday’s fair featured each of KSC’s elementary programs with booths set up at Memorial Gym.
“For some families, this is the first step into the Kokomo schools world,” said Tammy Tickfer, director of elementary education.
Principals and staff were on hand to answer questions from parents in a relaxed, conversational setting. There were plenty of games, activities and prizes to keep kids busy, too.
“The great thing about how this is set up is you can get instant feedback,” said Eric Augustus, principal at Boulevard. “It’s interactive which is the advantage to this.”
Finding the best school for a child involves conversations about how they best learn, but if a parent isn’t sure, asking them “how does your child play” gives a glimpse of how a child functions.
If a child thinks outside the box or learn by doing, “You might be STEM,” according to Augustus.
Talking about a child’s interests is another way school staff help parents get an idea of where their child might learn best.
“That’s the best way to find where your child fits,” said Kokomo Superintendent Mike Sargent.
As Pettit Park Principal Lyndsi Smith talked with a couple parents, they indicated their child was interested in music. While she is happy to talk about the student-centered, individualized support offered at the neighborhood elementary school, she directed the parents to Jason Snyder, principal at Wallace Elementary School of Integrated Arts.
“The biggest thing is talking with the parents about what their child needs,” Smith said.
“It’s not about one program being better than another one,” Sargent added. “It’s about what the best fit.”
Kokomo schools partners with community organizations for its education fair. Along with connecting with school staff, parents could also learn what community resources are available to them.
If a student seems like a good fit at a particular school, a principal might suggest a tour at the school. Certain programs, including the outdoor program and Wallace require students to complete additional screening.
For more information on KSC’s early childhood programs or to fill out the parent choice application, visit https://www.kokomoschools.com/.
Choice applications can be completed online through March 25.
