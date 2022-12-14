Kokomo schools is adding another elementary school option for parents and students.
Maple Crest Elementary will reopen for the 2023-24 school year as a choice magnet STEM school for kindergarten through fourth grades. This also includes Kokomo schools’ KEY (Kokomo Enrichment of Youth) program for gifted and talented students.
“STEM is aligned with sound educational research related to engaging students while providing a learning environment for students who are seeking an approach based on STEM concepts, which focuses not only on Indiana Academic Standards; but also, on thinking, experimenting, and problem solving,” Superintendent Mike Sargent said in a statement.
The elementary school will be housed in the west wing of the Maple Crest Middle School campus on Lincoln Road.
Both the elementary school and KEY program will be open to fifth graders starting with the 2024-25 school year.
Maple Crest Elementary is open to qualifying students. Families must apply during the enrollment choice application window this spring. This can be done at the Early Childhood Fair at Memorial Gym in February and through the beginning of Kokomo’s spring break.
Kokomo schools will provide transportation to students who do not live within the walking boundaries at Maple Crest.
Jason Snyder, principal at Wallace Elementary School of Integrated Arts, will lead the reopened elementary school next year. He was named principal at Monday’s school board meeting.
“The opportunity to grow in the elementary level at Maple Crest is very exciting,” Snyder said Monday.
Snyder has been principal at Wallace for five years and has two decades of experience with Kokomo schools, including STEM at the high school.
He said he’s looking forward to using that experience and his connections in the community — Snyder is originally from Kokomo — to build partnerships between the community and Maple Crest.
Kokomo schools will conduct a search for the principal position at Wallace Elementary.
Maple Crest Elementary closed in 2010, along with Wallace and Washington schools. The closings were part of a reorganization effort that stemmed from funding cuts, enrollment declines and the 2008 economic crisis.
Upgrades worth $4.4 million are ongoing at the Maple Crest campus. This includes a STEM lab, renovated classrooms with updated technology and a robotics lab.
The project has taken longer than expected due to supply chains and construction delays.
Improvements to elementary classrooms are expected to begin next semester.
