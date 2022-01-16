Deanne Wideman reminded herself to breathe and not lock her knees out as she waited to step out onto the field at Lucas Oil Stadium.
“I can tell you I had nervous jitters,” she said.
Her reminders were the same ones she tells her color guard students at Kokomo High School. Granted, they don’t usually perform in front of tens of thousands of spectators during the biggest college football game of the year.
Wideman carried the Atlantic Coast Conference banner onto the field during pregame festivities at the College Football Playoff National Championship between Georgia and Alabama on Jan. 10.
She was among 18 Indiana teachers and 54 other educators from across the country and globe selected by the College Football Playoff Foundation for their dedication to teaching.
“Getting to be a part of it down on the field is something I won’t forget,” Wideman said.
But Wideman got to do a lot more then just take in the national championship game. The weekend was an opportunity to rub shoulders with fellow educators.
Wideman is a teacher at McKinley Alternative School where she helps students recover credits and graduate. She is also the color guard and winter guard director at Kokomo High School.
Wideman was nominated for Indiana CFP Teacher of the Year by McKinley Principal Idowu Ikudabo and by the Simon Youth Foundation, which is aligned with the alternative school.
Ikudabo said Wideman’s commitment to teaching and getting the most out of students made for an easy nomination.
“Deanne is an epiphany of what an educator should mimic when it comes to being available for students,” Ikudabo said in a statement. “She works those extra hours to meet the demands of our students’ needs. Deanne represents the highest ideals of teaching.”
Teachers took part in a day-long professional development conference during the extended weekend.
“It was very rewarding to interact with other educators who are passionate about education,” Wideman said.
Break-out sessions allowed teachers to network and share what their schools are doing. It was an opportunity for Wideman to brag about all the course offerings at KHS, which she said took many by surprise.
“I felt really proud and honored to share all the great things about Kokomo schools,” she said.
Teachers also met U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona during a panel session.
Wideman has been with Kokomo School Corporation since 1999 when she was hired as winter guard director. She has worked at McKinley since 2011.
McKinley is under the Kokomo High School umbrella. Students are referred to the alternative school. They might need a smaller class size, have anxiety in a larger class setting or just need more one-on-one instruction.
Wideman enjoys her job as she helps students have that “Aha moment” when it all starts to click. It usually takes a semester to build trust, but when that happens, students begin to succeed.
“They don’t necessarily see themselves as students,” Wideman said. “When the shift occurs, it’s really rewarding.”
