Kokomo school teachers will receive a $2,000 stipend for covering gaps left by staff shortages.
The Kokomo school board approved the stipends at its monthly meeting last week. The funds come from budgeted salaries of unfilled positions.
"Tonight's action doesn't nearly compensate our staff what they deserve, but we do appreciate the important work you do each and every day on behalf of our families," Superintendent Mike Sargent said last week.
Other school staff, including bus drivers and maintenance workers, will receive a $750 stipend.
Teacher stipends will be paid out in two $1,000 installments. One this fall, another in the spring.
Additionally, the school board approved to renew with health insurance provider Anthem with a 1% increase to annual medical and vision insurance premiums. There are no changes to plan designs, deductibles or out-of-pocket maximums.
Also approved were no increases to premiums for Delta Dental coverage, life insurance or long-term disability insurance.
Hingst family named Ivy Tech Benefactor of the Year Award
Kokomo’s Hingst Family, including brothers Bob Hingst and Bill Hingst, was honored last week with the Ivy Tech Community College Benefactor of the Year Award for the college’s Kokomo Service Area.
With the Benefactor of the Year Award, the Ivy Tech Foundation honors individuals, corporations and foundations from Indiana who have considerably impacted Ivy Tech communities and students. The 2022 awards were presented at a banquet in Indianapolis on Sept. 29 that honored benefactors from the 19 Ivy Tech service areas across the state. The award celebrates the gifts and volunteer service that have been contributed to the College.
In 2018, the Hingst Family made the first and one of the largest donations to a $3 million fundraiser campaign to complete the $43 million transformation of Ivy Tech’s Kokomo Campus.
In recognition of this gift, the campus’s new community room was named Hingst Hall in honor of the late John Hingst and his wife Hilda. The donation was jointly made by Bill and Ginny Hingst and their children, Jack and Katie, and Bob and Mary Hingst and their children, Eric, Ann and Sarah.
IUK Observatory open house to discuss asteroid deflection test
Indiana University Kokomo will host an observatory open house Sunday.
Patrick Motl, professor of physics, will discuss NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or DART, starting at 8 p.m.
After DART’s 10-month flight, it successfully impacted with its asteroid target on Sept. 26, in the agency’s first attempt to move an asteroid in space. As a part of NASA’s overall planetary defense strategy, DART’s impact with the asteroid Dimorphos demonstrates a viable mitigation technique for protecting the planet from an Earth-bound asteroid or comet, if one were discovered.
Following the discussion, those attending may see a full moon, Jupiter, and Saturn, with the constellations of the summer triangle to the west through the Observatory’s two telescopes; a six-inch Takahashi refracting telescope and a 16-inch Meade reflecting telescope mounted together. The Takahashi provides exceptionally sharp images of planets, while the Meade allows viewers to see fainter objects in the sky, due to its larger light-collecting area.
Viewing will continue until 10 p.m., weather permitting.
The Observatory is at 2660 S. Washington St. Admission and parking are free.
2012 Ivy Tech grad honored with Distinguished Alumni Award
Mallory Claypool, a 2012 graduate of Ivy Tech Kokomo’s Education program, was honored with the Ivy Tech Community College Distinguished Alumni Award for the Kokomo area.
Claypool is in his fourth year as the director of Lewis Cass Polytechnic, a part of the Lewis Cass School Corporation devoted to preparing high school students for jobs of the future focused on science, engineering and math.
He came to Ivy Tech after he and his wife settled down in Walton, after a career in food service, to become a math teacher.
“Ivy Tech Kokomo is proud to call Mallory Claypool — teacher, husband, father, community volunteer, life-long learner — our 2022 Distinguished Alumnus,” said Ethan Heicher, interim chancellor of Ivy Tech’s Kokomo Service Area. “Through his efforts bringing together students, higher education and employers throughout north central Indiana, he is making tremendous contributions to our community.”
Claypool partners with employers and schools across north central Indiana to expand the offerings of the Polytechnic Academy. This includes a partnership with Ivy Tech that allows students to complete a variety of dual credit classes that can move right into jobs or further education.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.