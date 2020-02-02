After 12 years, Kokomo Urban Outreach is no longer able to support local schools’ Buddy Bags programs, leaving schools to scramble and find funding of their own.
The program provides free food for students in need to take home over weekends. According to KUO Director of Administration Deanna Ancil, a policy change was the cause of the sudden loss of funding.
“The funding that we have received for the last seven or eight years – the donor changed the way funding was being given and so it resulted in us losing about half of the funding that we would have gotten …”
Ancil said they did not find out about the change to the funding system until the very end of October. There was not enough time for KUO to come up with a plan B.
In Howard County, there are roughly 1,300 students who benefited from the program.
At Taylor Elementary, 146 students took part in the Buddy Bags program. Principal Matt Nuttall said the school has been hard at work trying to get something to replace it.
“We’ve been reaching out to as many people as possible – whoever we can get support from,” he said. “We’ve talked to United Way, different union boards and affiliations around Howard County that have been really good partners. “
He said while nothing is in place as of yet, many community members have reached out with ideas. Nuttall encourages anyone to contact him at mnuttall@taylor.k12.in.us.
“If there’s anything that’s going to benefit our kids, I’m all about it,” he said.
Howard Elementary, of Northwestern School Corporation, has seen many donations come in after Principal Rhonda Lanie sent a letter home telling parents about the situation. Not only did the parents begin to donate, but the community did as well. Lanie said even those without a connection to the school were sending in donations.
“It’s been awesome,” she said. “The community has just been amazing.”
At Northwestern Elementary School there is a partnership with First Baptist Church which helps support the program for 24 students. According to Northwestern Elementary Principal Tiffany Myers, that partnership will continue through the rest of the year.
“It’s so important and has served many students,” she said. “It’s a program we definitely want to continue.”
Western School Corporation has its own buddy bag program not associated with KUO. The program covers students between kindergarten and fifth-grade. According to Western High School family and consumer sciences teacher Sarah Kritzan, the school corporation started its own program two years ago. Western’s program is backed by Russiaville United Methodist Church and Waddell’s IGA.
Kokomo School Corporation has multiple schools where no organizations have volunteered to take over their Buddy Bags program. In an email from Kokomo School Corporation Director of Communication Dave Barnes, he confirmed that Pettit Park Elementary, Boulevard Elementary, Sycamore Elementary and Elwood Haynes Elementary have not had an organization volunteer to take over the programs for the current school year.
Head Start at Darrough Chapel has received donations from a community member and a donation from City of Firsts which combined, covered the first four weeks of the year. Other local organizations have contacted Head Start about covering the rest of the year but nothing has been confirmed at this point.
At Lafayette Park Elementary, the Buddy Bags program was a joint effort between KUO and First Evangelical Presbyterian Church. The church is committed to covering the program through the end of the school year.
Bon Air Elementary and Wallace Elementary are unaffected by the program losing funding. For the past 10 years Bon Air’s program has been funded by First Christian Church, while Wallace does not participate in the program at all since opening as an integrated arts school in 2012.
Eastern School Corporation has 50 students involved in its program. KUO is not the sole way they keep the program running, but is a large part of how their program operates..
Despite that, Eastern Schools Superintendent Keith Richie said the program will continue through the rest of the year without issue.
“These kids need to be taken care of and we plan to continue to do what we can to meet their needs,” he said.
Ancil said she was heartbroken to see the funding stop but is glad to see the community rally around the cause.
“I am thrilled that there are folks that are willing to jump on board and move forward with the program,” she said.
Local WWKI Radio Personality Tammy Lively has taken to the cause by using her voice, and Facebook page, to raise awareness. Lively received a Facebook message from a parent from Howard Elementary asking if she could get the word out about the need for donations to the community. Lively, whose granddaughter goes to Howard Elementary, was more than willing to help.
“Children aren’t going to be ready for school if they’re hungry,” she said. “They’re not going to be ready to learn if they can’t think straight because they’re hungry.”
Since then multiple organizations have reached out to Lively. She says her next step is to organize those who want to help fund it, volunteer their organization to pack bags, be on the delivery team or anything else.
“I think we just need to get all of us in the same room so we can find out who wants to do what and go forward from there,” she said.
