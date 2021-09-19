The Kokomo School Corporation is turning to a staffing company to help it fill substitute teaching positions.
The school board approved last week an agreement between the district and ESS Southeast, LLC. With the agreement, ESS will work to increase the fill rate for substitute teachers at Kokomo.
The school district has about a 43% fill rate, or the number of substitute teachers needed versus the number of those secured to work per day. This has been the case for a while, even before the pandemic.
The goal is to raise increase the fill rate by about 20% or 30%, according to Kokomo schools Superintendent Mike Sargent.
“If we can get that up to 60, 65, 70%, that would be a tremendous burden lifted off all of our schools,” he said.
ESS specializes in “placing staff in daily, long-term and permanent K-12 school district positions,” according to its website.
An ESS representative will work to build a “substantial pool of substitute teachers,” according to Kokomo schools. The company offers incentives to possible candidates that Kokomo schools cannot, per information from last week’s school board work session.
Fill rates for schools that have contracted with ESS are often about 90%, including Lafayette School Corporation.
Sargent said the results of the new agreement won’t be immediate. It will probably take a couple months for ESS to make headway.
“Our hope is, our long-term goal is a 30 to 40% increase,” Sargent said. “That would be a tremendous change.”
Kokomo schools have worked with Indiana University Kokomo and Ivy Tech Community College in the past. Kokomo graduates in college have come back to fill some of the spots in the last year, Sargent said. However, sometimes a substitute is needed on more long-term basis than what a college student can provide.
The projected cost of the agreement ranges between $187,000 and $299,000. Cost is determined based on substitute teacher pay rates, which varies with qualifications, as well as how successful ESS is at increasing the fill rate.
“We’re hopeful this works,” Sargent said. “Other than this, I don’t what else is left to try.”
