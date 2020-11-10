The Lewis Cass Band Boosters are collecting gently used shoes as part of a fundraiser.
All types of shoes - kids, athletic, dress, cleats, sandals, etc. - will be accepted. The only exceptions are roller skates or rollerblades.
Collection times are 5-8 p.m. today and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 14.
The collection will be at the band annex building across the south parking lot of the Lewis Cass High School building, 6422 Ind. 218, between the baseball and softball fields.
If there are questions, contact Rob Hileman at 765-863-0000 for more information
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.