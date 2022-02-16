BUNKER HILL — Isabella Acosta and Julysa Varela Nunez can teach you a thing or two about how Indiana pioneers washed their clothes in the 1800s.
Even back then, people had different methods for cleaning clothes, depending on the cloth type.
Horse nail clippings were boiled down into a substance used for fluffier clothes.
“It really looks like clear glue,” Acosta said.
“They had to make do with what they had,” Varela Nunez added.
The two Maconaquah high schoolers were in charge of the laundry station at eighth grade history teacher Matthew Barnett’s Indiana Pioneer Day on Friday.
All eighth-grade students participated in Pioneer Day, which was dedicated to learning frontier skills — the same ones people used to survive in 1860 Indiana.
Acosta and Varela Nunez would get a rise out of the middle school students when they’d tell them the pioneers used stale urine to get stains out of clothes.
Upon hearing the fact, some students would take a step back from the wash bucket.
“They always freak out (and ask), ‘Is there urine in here?’” Acosta said.
After soaking clothes in some sort of soap, students used a paddle to beat the water and dirt out of clothes on a board. This was a fun activity — literally beating a couple old t-shirts.
“You are the agitator,” Barnett said.
Other stations featured splitting walnut wood for shingles using wooden mallets and a froe (a dull knife). Shingles would have been used on log cabins.
Students also tried their hand (and feet) at a foot-powered wood lathe. While holding a carving tool against a piece of wood, students used their foot to spin the wood while carving grooves into it. This is how pioneers would have made bowls. One quickly learned there was a rhythm to the skill.
Barnett partnered with high school teacher Kari Catanzaro and her Indiana studies class. High school students learned the skills the day before so they could teach them to eighth graders.
“It’s neat to see the leadership opportunities,” Catanzaro said. “For some, this is out of their comfort zone.”
There were plenty of learning moments, too. Kolin Grigsby taught students how butter was made by using cream and an old-fashioned butter churn.
“I’m actually amazed how the process is working,” the high school student said. “I never thought you could make cream into butter. It’s a really cool process.”
Students also learned how to crush corn for flour. Planting corn was one of the first things pioneers did after clearing new land.
“That’s how you survived, first and foremost,” Barnett said. “Corn was pretty much on the table for every meal.”
A woodworking station had students learn how to make three-legged stools, cutting tree branches for the legs. Handmade saws and other tools authentic to the time-period were used for an accurate hands-on experience.
Students cut notches into cardboard tubes at another station, which replicated notching logs to be stacked for a log cabin.
Barnett partnered with local carpenter and personal friend Del Sease, who hooked the class up with tools, wood and handmaid chests to store the frontier-era equipment.
Pioneer Day was also made possible because of a grant from the Society of Indiana Pioneers.
Some skills were more challenging than others. Learning how to spin wool with a drop spindle was a particular challenge for some students.
First, wool is carded using two brushes. By brushing the wool back and forth, tangles are removed and fibers are aligned in the same direction. This makes wool easier to spin.
Catanzaro told students this was usually a woman’s job on the frontier, however she was quick to let the boys know it would have been something they did too if they weren’t married or if their wife died.
Barnett added that skills were often traded among pioneer societies. Someone who was good at making furniture might have exchanged their skill with someone who could spindle wool, for example.
The middle school history teacher has a reputation for doing fun, hands-on projects. Barnett is always quick to mention that his students also read textbooks, have homework and take tests. The cool projects are in addition to the traditional lessons, which makes them more tangible to young learners.
“You gotta do something to break it up,” Barnett said. “My goal is to give them an idea how hard life was and how blessed we are.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.