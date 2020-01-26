The Following student made the fall 2019 Dean’s List at the University of Kentucky:

Meghan Greer,

of Russiaville

The following Howard County students made the fall 2019 Dean’s List at Indiana State University:

Keleigh Chambers

Kelsie Gee

Hunter Hill

Keaton Jones

Lexie Parrott

Jennifer Reardon

Sean Ritenour

Cassidy Roller

Nina Sharp

Paige Welsh

The following Students made the fall 2019 Chancellor’s List or Dean’s list at Indiana University Kokomo:

Bunker Hill

Rebecca Christner

Corey Joseph Oaf

Natalie C. Tubb

Justice Leon Wilburn

Tyler Thomas Yoars;

Burlington

Ashley Brielynn Fauble

Lauren Marie Spraker;

Elwood

Courtney Lee Altherr

Garrett Michael Elder

Elli Isabel Ferguson

Kennedee J. Franklin

Dylan Rawles;

Galveston

Ryan Andrew Aldridge

Christopher Thomas Burke

Sydnye Combs

Andrew Brady Conwell

Gracie Conwell

Nolan Matthew Lowe

Autumn Martinez

Jessica Synclair Pinkston

Clarice Mae Slater

Savanna Marie Thompson;

Greentown

Kaitlyn Marie Alexander

Brianna R. Ayres

Isaac John Beachy

Cassie Grace Bryan

Casey Jo Clark, Jamie Leigh Cole

Zach J. Cowsert

Josiah Frakes

Allison Danielle Hanner

Taylor Briann Hendrix

Zayne Allyn Mossburg

Tristen Isaac Moyers

Laura Ranae Otto

Zachary Steven Patterson

Heaven L. Powers

Delaney Sandlin

Blake W. Shrader

Curtis M. Siler

Ariel B. Stevens

Vivianne White

and Taylor Scott Yoder

Kokomo

Meagan Elizabeth Aaron

Kaela Justice Noel Adams

Nicole Jane Adams

Miranda I. Addison

Carter Stephen Adkins

Zakiya M. Aldarwish

Kelly Alford

Andrew James Anders

Skylar Leigh Anthony

Nolan Gabriel Arnold

Katherine Jean Asher

Leon Anthony Babb

David J. Bagby

Paxtyn Renee Bailey

Aimee Barnes

Jacob Andrew Batchelor

Bailie BreAnn Bautista

Amber Beatty

Jeremy Thomas Benziger

Jacob Dean Benzinger

Lucas Jamison Bolander

Abigail Renee Bowyer

Courtney L. Brackett

Tracy Lynn Brady

Logan Benson Brittain

Emily Rae Bryant

Keisha Marie Buntin

Rebekah K. Burnette

Abbagail Marie Burns

James H. Cain

Chelsee Lynn Carroll

Cheyenne Alexis Carter

Aaron Thomas Carver, Kristen Ann Childs

Adam Blaine Clark

Hunter Lily Clark

Melodie Ann Cline

Craig James Closson

Luis A.Colon

Carly Rose Conwell

Emily Conyers

Molly Ann Cooper

Taylor McKenzie Coram

Logan Catherine Cox

Nicole R. Cox

David Andrew Curtis

Elizabeth Ann Curtis

Makia Leshara Curtiss

Mackenzie Breanne Damon

Lynne Dang

Alyson Marie Davis Williams

Lindsay R. Dewey

Maxwell A. Dixon

Jack William Doerges

Emily Lyn Donovan

Zachary James Duranto

Michael Scott Erb

Amber Fain

Carleigh Madison Feldhouse

Candace Jo Fellows

Elijah Curtis Fields

Makinsey Alyssa Fields

Krystal Maybelle Fife

Brock Allen Floyd

Megan Marie Gaines

Angelica Garcia Guijosa

Courtney Ann Gentry

Kendal Fay Gentry

Quirin M. Gilbert

Kristin Kaye Gingerich

Chelsea Elizabeth Glenn

Henderson Clayton Glover

Tearsten Gonzalez

Jayona N. Gray

Alexandra Kay Grecu

Olivia Katherine Grecu

Ja’Lishia Lynn Green

Cameron Mackenzie Gregory

Lindsey Hall

Skyler Caleb Hall

Jessica Leigh Hamilton

Salem Ann Nicole Hanawalt

Hannah Christine Hanson

Hannah Nichole Harrell

Anielise N. Harris

Hannah Rae Harrison

Jenna M. Harrison

Victoria Ann Harrison

Emily Anne Harsh

Alan Dean Harshbarger

Kaylee Hartman

Nicholas Andrew Haworth

Stanley Alan Haynes

Jared Myqual Heard

Kelsey Helmer

Kiah J. Henson

Jorge Luis Hernandez

Hayden Conner Herring

Debra Lynn Herrmann

Abigail Marie Hibler

Bret A. Hisey

Mary I. Hogsett

Hannah K. Hopkins

Christiana Dawn Hopper

Kiersten Huey

Gretchen Hunt

Taylor Ann Hunt

Tanner Irish

Kaitlyn Brianne Isaac

Jared Michael Jackson

Jeremiah Adam Jackson

Jeremy Owen Jakes

Sandra Charmaine Johnson

Caitlyn Jones

Shikita Jones

Christina Larissa Joniak

Macey Elizabeth Jordan

Michael Ellis Kaster

Isabel Kelly

Gabrielle Cheyenne Killebrew

Emily Grace Kikpatrick

Kailyn C.A. Koontz

Hannah Janai Lalonde

Dylan Lapetina

Madison Abigail Lavengood

Hailey Lynne Law

Maryam Tomilola Lawal

NiKaylah Mae Lawson

Casey Elizabeth Lechner

Grace E. Lefler

Conner J. Leicht

Katelyn Grace Leonhard

Molly Shannon Lewis

Kearah Anne Little

Karyna Lohinova

Lyston Jade Louks

Brayton Scott MacLain

Reece Kaylynn Manton

Stephen Michael Markley

Chelsea LaDonna Marley

Kaitline Elizabeth Martin

Madison Faith Martin

Kevin Daniel May

Nathan J. McDaniel

Madison Ann McGriff

Sydney Aleece McIlrath

Cassie Johanna McKillip Sr.

Saundra V. McKinney-Rosemont

Iliana Mehmeti

Madelyn Rose Millikan

Adam Christopher Mitchell

James Earl Montgomery

Kinzie Marie Moore

Nathaniel Addison Moore

Rebekah M. Morgan

Kristina G. Moshelova

Violence Erika Mullins

Sydney Barrett Murphy

Zebulon Thomas Murray

Roman Christopher Nicholas

Christian K. O’Donnell

KeeJoh Patrick Deem OHearon

Katelyn Orwig

Amber Overton

Zane Matthew Padfield

Ava Clare Page

Ely Page

Henly Elias Page

Scarlet Abigail Partlow

Stephanie Nicole Paul

Chase Allen Pearce

Leah Michelle Pearce

Claire E. Pepka

Andrew Rehall Pervez

Haley Ann Peterson

Janelle Sheyenne Peterson

Joseph Charles Pickard

Alyssa Ann Pier

Sheris Ann Plemons

Jaylan M. Polk

Amanda Faye Purcell

Makenzie Noelle Quinn

Stephanie Diane Quirk

Janelle Marie Raulerson

Sarah Elizabeth Reel

Dori Hannah Rees

Hayden Nicole Renshaw

Cole Riley

Kiana Jade Robbins

Kaleb Matthew Roberson

Grace Catherine Roberts

Sabrina Rachelle Roberts

Shayne Matthew Roth

Alissa Claire Russell

Adjua Olympia Sababu

Rachel Anne Sallee

Sidney Diane Schelbert

Rebecca M. Schwartz

Samuel L. Scimia

John Lewis Scott

Christian Michael Sexton

Demi Nicole Shafer

Shaylee Shafer

Cheyenne M. Shrewsbury

Brooke Simms

Madeline Rose Sinnamon

Brooke Lynette Smith

Jade Smith

Kayla Breanne Smith

Richard Snow

Brittany Leann Stacy

Brandon Creed Stansberry

Kaylee S. Stearnes-Moore

Hunter N. Stephens

Kaila Stiner

Sydney Faith Stoerger

Richard Allen Stout

Victoria Strong

Brittney Kayla Sturgeon

Casey William Switzer

Terin Micheal Tharp

Rabia Ummad

Emma Grayce Uncapher

Maya Makena Valadez

Maya J. Vandergriff

Jasmine Nicole Vincent

Joshua Adam Vogel

Grace Elizabeth Walton

Destiny Marie Wasson

Emma Joelle Watson

Amanda Rae Weaver

James William Webster

Cameron James Weddell

Joseph Isaac White

Katie Mae White

Erica Michael WIllhite

Olivia Jean Williford

Samantha J. Wise

Bailey Wood

Victoria L. Wunderlich

Kathleen Rachelle Yotter

Mexico

Gabrielle Marie Wilkinson

Peru

Anbrea Piper Adams

Catherine Anastasia Allen

Joanna Louise Andrews

Joshua Ian Bertrand

Kaylee Monique Bohn

Jessica Rose Brubaker

Kourtney Breann Burrus

Hannah Elaine Burton

Kylie Noel Burton

Noah Anthony Claus

Bryce A. Cochran

Jessica Rae Conner

Quentin T. Coppernoll

Cindy Rose Cornelius

Madison T. Edwards

Michelle Lee Eisaman

Josh Levi Fewell

Cera Glassburn

Haley Holycross

Alexanne Jia Lun Hough

Dustin L. Hughes

Holly K. Huneryager

Brandi Sue Jones

Kaitlyn J. Jones

Bryan Kay

Nathan Krishes

Aaron D. Lorenz

Jenna Renee Main

Danielle Marie McCord

Rachel Nichole Meehan

Cassidy G. Miles

Adhir Narendra Patel

Julia Marie Joanne Petzold

Betsy Michelle Powell

William Cole Radel

Carson C. Ray

Blake M. Sarver

Karly Schwingle

Ashyln Shircliff

Kelsie Merlene Silvers

Morgan Marie Simpson

Zane T. Smith

Larkin Emxadi Adar Stephens-Avery

Jamie Rose Stoll

Amber R. Strik

Drew Rylee Thompson

Miranda L. Torres

Grace Ann Tubb

Darren Wayne Ulerick

Morgan Lee Wade

Mersadie Jenea Wilson

Madison E. Winegardner

Michaela Sue Woolum

Dinah R. Wray

Russiaville

Tyler Burthay

Kelcee Grace Cochran

Abigail Ann Cox

Coralyn M. Cregar

Mallory May Davis

Michael N. Duke

Logan James Mace

Allison R. McMinn

Seth Edward Pavey

Casey Vail

Sharpsville

Taylor Bubp

Elise M. Leonard

John W. Parkison

Emily M. Terry

Tipton

Paighton N. Armes

Roman Harrison Baird

Elliot Thomas Barnett

Katherine Boike

Grace Courtney Clifford

McKayla Marie Dell

Paige L. Eby

Makenzie Leigh Gillam

Tayler R. Henry

Rachel Marie Majors

Cheyenna Bree Ley Mills

Rachel Dawn Moore

Kellie Marie Morgan

Britney Lynn Netherton

Thomas Orion Richter

Brice Walker Sheets

Preston Stewart

Brenna Shae Taitano

Deborah Tatman

Konner Andrew Tilley

Payton Joseph Wiggington

Windfall

Taylor Nicole Davis

The following part-time students have earned a place on the IUK fall 2019 Dean’s List:

Galveston

Joseph Robert Smith II

Kokomo

Meredith Lynn Dittfield

Kayla Marie Fogle

Emily Ann Glover

Levi W. Hanny

Brandon Hearn Hargraves

Benjamin D. Henn

Jessica Land

Debra Lynn Lytle

Deborah Kay Grace Rogers

Dhruv P. Shah

Ricky Noel Spencer

Madison Taylor VanNatter

Breanna Dawn Wright

Devon Eli Wright

Peru

Abby MeShelle Jewell

Pauline Price

Russiaville

Joseph Paul Branham

Aleesa Rene Shepherd

Sharpsville

Amanda Kaye Philapy

Tipton

Kaelin Maxine Crawford

