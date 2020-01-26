The Following student made the fall 2019 Dean’s List at the University of Kentucky:
Meghan Greer,
of Russiaville
The following Howard County students made the fall 2019 Dean’s List at Indiana State University:
Keleigh Chambers
Kelsie Gee
Hunter Hill
Keaton Jones
Lexie Parrott
Jennifer Reardon
Sean Ritenour
Cassidy Roller
Nina Sharp
Paige Welsh
The following Students made the fall 2019 Chancellor’s List or Dean’s list at Indiana University Kokomo:
Bunker Hill
Rebecca Christner
Corey Joseph Oaf
Natalie C. Tubb
Justice Leon Wilburn
Tyler Thomas Yoars;
Burlington
Ashley Brielynn Fauble
Lauren Marie Spraker;
Elwood
Courtney Lee Altherr
Garrett Michael Elder
Elli Isabel Ferguson
Kennedee J. Franklin
Dylan Rawles;
Galveston
Ryan Andrew Aldridge
Christopher Thomas Burke
Sydnye Combs
Andrew Brady Conwell
Gracie Conwell
Nolan Matthew Lowe
Autumn Martinez
Jessica Synclair Pinkston
Clarice Mae Slater
Savanna Marie Thompson;
Greentown
Kaitlyn Marie Alexander
Brianna R. Ayres
Isaac John Beachy
Cassie Grace Bryan
Casey Jo Clark, Jamie Leigh Cole
Zach J. Cowsert
Josiah Frakes
Allison Danielle Hanner
Taylor Briann Hendrix
Zayne Allyn Mossburg
Tristen Isaac Moyers
Laura Ranae Otto
Zachary Steven Patterson
Heaven L. Powers
Delaney Sandlin
Blake W. Shrader
Curtis M. Siler
Ariel B. Stevens
Vivianne White
and Taylor Scott Yoder
Kokomo
Meagan Elizabeth Aaron
Kaela Justice Noel Adams
Nicole Jane Adams
Miranda I. Addison
Carter Stephen Adkins
Zakiya M. Aldarwish
Kelly Alford
Andrew James Anders
Skylar Leigh Anthony
Nolan Gabriel Arnold
Katherine Jean Asher
Leon Anthony Babb
David J. Bagby
Paxtyn Renee Bailey
Aimee Barnes
Jacob Andrew Batchelor
Bailie BreAnn Bautista
Amber Beatty
Jeremy Thomas Benziger
Jacob Dean Benzinger
Lucas Jamison Bolander
Abigail Renee Bowyer
Courtney L. Brackett
Tracy Lynn Brady
Logan Benson Brittain
Emily Rae Bryant
Keisha Marie Buntin
Rebekah K. Burnette
Abbagail Marie Burns
James H. Cain
Chelsee Lynn Carroll
Cheyenne Alexis Carter
Aaron Thomas Carver, Kristen Ann Childs
Adam Blaine Clark
Hunter Lily Clark
Melodie Ann Cline
Craig James Closson
Luis A.Colon
Carly Rose Conwell
Emily Conyers
Molly Ann Cooper
Taylor McKenzie Coram
Logan Catherine Cox
Nicole R. Cox
David Andrew Curtis
Elizabeth Ann Curtis
Makia Leshara Curtiss
Mackenzie Breanne Damon
Lynne Dang
Alyson Marie Davis Williams
Lindsay R. Dewey
Maxwell A. Dixon
Jack William Doerges
Emily Lyn Donovan
Zachary James Duranto
Michael Scott Erb
Amber Fain
Carleigh Madison Feldhouse
Candace Jo Fellows
Elijah Curtis Fields
Makinsey Alyssa Fields
Krystal Maybelle Fife
Brock Allen Floyd
Megan Marie Gaines
Angelica Garcia Guijosa
Courtney Ann Gentry
Kendal Fay Gentry
Quirin M. Gilbert
Kristin Kaye Gingerich
Chelsea Elizabeth Glenn
Henderson Clayton Glover
Tearsten Gonzalez
Jayona N. Gray
Alexandra Kay Grecu
Olivia Katherine Grecu
Ja’Lishia Lynn Green
Cameron Mackenzie Gregory
Lindsey Hall
Skyler Caleb Hall
Jessica Leigh Hamilton
Salem Ann Nicole Hanawalt
Hannah Christine Hanson
Hannah Nichole Harrell
Anielise N. Harris
Hannah Rae Harrison
Jenna M. Harrison
Victoria Ann Harrison
Emily Anne Harsh
Alan Dean Harshbarger
Kaylee Hartman
Nicholas Andrew Haworth
Stanley Alan Haynes
Jared Myqual Heard
Kelsey Helmer
Kiah J. Henson
Jorge Luis Hernandez
Hayden Conner Herring
Debra Lynn Herrmann
Abigail Marie Hibler
Bret A. Hisey
Mary I. Hogsett
Hannah K. Hopkins
Christiana Dawn Hopper
Kiersten Huey
Gretchen Hunt
Taylor Ann Hunt
Tanner Irish
Kaitlyn Brianne Isaac
Jared Michael Jackson
Jeremiah Adam Jackson
Jeremy Owen Jakes
Sandra Charmaine Johnson
Caitlyn Jones
Shikita Jones
Christina Larissa Joniak
Macey Elizabeth Jordan
Michael Ellis Kaster
Isabel Kelly
Gabrielle Cheyenne Killebrew
Emily Grace Kikpatrick
Kailyn C.A. Koontz
Hannah Janai Lalonde
Dylan Lapetina
Madison Abigail Lavengood
Hailey Lynne Law
Maryam Tomilola Lawal
NiKaylah Mae Lawson
Casey Elizabeth Lechner
Grace E. Lefler
Conner J. Leicht
Katelyn Grace Leonhard
Molly Shannon Lewis
Kearah Anne Little
Karyna Lohinova
Lyston Jade Louks
Brayton Scott MacLain
Reece Kaylynn Manton
Stephen Michael Markley
Chelsea LaDonna Marley
Kaitline Elizabeth Martin
Madison Faith Martin
Kevin Daniel May
Nathan J. McDaniel
Madison Ann McGriff
Sydney Aleece McIlrath
Cassie Johanna McKillip Sr.
Saundra V. McKinney-Rosemont
Iliana Mehmeti
Madelyn Rose Millikan
Adam Christopher Mitchell
James Earl Montgomery
Kinzie Marie Moore
Nathaniel Addison Moore
Rebekah M. Morgan
Kristina G. Moshelova
Violence Erika Mullins
Sydney Barrett Murphy
Zebulon Thomas Murray
Roman Christopher Nicholas
Christian K. O’Donnell
KeeJoh Patrick Deem OHearon
Katelyn Orwig
Amber Overton
Zane Matthew Padfield
Ava Clare Page
Ely Page
Henly Elias Page
Scarlet Abigail Partlow
Stephanie Nicole Paul
Chase Allen Pearce
Leah Michelle Pearce
Claire E. Pepka
Andrew Rehall Pervez
Haley Ann Peterson
Janelle Sheyenne Peterson
Joseph Charles Pickard
Alyssa Ann Pier
Sheris Ann Plemons
Jaylan M. Polk
Amanda Faye Purcell
Makenzie Noelle Quinn
Stephanie Diane Quirk
Janelle Marie Raulerson
Sarah Elizabeth Reel
Dori Hannah Rees
Hayden Nicole Renshaw
Cole Riley
Kiana Jade Robbins
Kaleb Matthew Roberson
Grace Catherine Roberts
Sabrina Rachelle Roberts
Shayne Matthew Roth
Alissa Claire Russell
Adjua Olympia Sababu
Rachel Anne Sallee
Sidney Diane Schelbert
Rebecca M. Schwartz
Samuel L. Scimia
John Lewis Scott
Christian Michael Sexton
Demi Nicole Shafer
Shaylee Shafer
Cheyenne M. Shrewsbury
Brooke Simms
Madeline Rose Sinnamon
Brooke Lynette Smith
Jade Smith
Kayla Breanne Smith
Richard Snow
Brittany Leann Stacy
Brandon Creed Stansberry
Kaylee S. Stearnes-Moore
Hunter N. Stephens
Kaila Stiner
Sydney Faith Stoerger
Richard Allen Stout
Victoria Strong
Brittney Kayla Sturgeon
Casey William Switzer
Terin Micheal Tharp
Rabia Ummad
Emma Grayce Uncapher
Maya Makena Valadez
Maya J. Vandergriff
Jasmine Nicole Vincent
Joshua Adam Vogel
Grace Elizabeth Walton
Destiny Marie Wasson
Emma Joelle Watson
Amanda Rae Weaver
James William Webster
Cameron James Weddell
Joseph Isaac White
Katie Mae White
Erica Michael WIllhite
Olivia Jean Williford
Samantha J. Wise
Bailey Wood
Victoria L. Wunderlich
Kathleen Rachelle Yotter
Mexico
Gabrielle Marie Wilkinson
Peru
Anbrea Piper Adams
Catherine Anastasia Allen
Joanna Louise Andrews
Joshua Ian Bertrand
Kaylee Monique Bohn
Jessica Rose Brubaker
Kourtney Breann Burrus
Hannah Elaine Burton
Kylie Noel Burton
Noah Anthony Claus
Bryce A. Cochran
Jessica Rae Conner
Quentin T. Coppernoll
Cindy Rose Cornelius
Madison T. Edwards
Michelle Lee Eisaman
Josh Levi Fewell
Cera Glassburn
Haley Holycross
Alexanne Jia Lun Hough
Dustin L. Hughes
Holly K. Huneryager
Brandi Sue Jones
Kaitlyn J. Jones
Bryan Kay
Nathan Krishes
Aaron D. Lorenz
Jenna Renee Main
Danielle Marie McCord
Rachel Nichole Meehan
Cassidy G. Miles
Adhir Narendra Patel
Julia Marie Joanne Petzold
Betsy Michelle Powell
William Cole Radel
Carson C. Ray
Blake M. Sarver
Karly Schwingle
Ashyln Shircliff
Kelsie Merlene Silvers
Morgan Marie Simpson
Zane T. Smith
Larkin Emxadi Adar Stephens-Avery
Jamie Rose Stoll
Amber R. Strik
Drew Rylee Thompson
Miranda L. Torres
Grace Ann Tubb
Darren Wayne Ulerick
Morgan Lee Wade
Mersadie Jenea Wilson
Madison E. Winegardner
Michaela Sue Woolum
Dinah R. Wray
Russiaville
Tyler Burthay
Kelcee Grace Cochran
Abigail Ann Cox
Coralyn M. Cregar
Mallory May Davis
Michael N. Duke
Logan James Mace
Allison R. McMinn
Seth Edward Pavey
Casey Vail
Sharpsville
Taylor Bubp
Elise M. Leonard
John W. Parkison
Emily M. Terry
Tipton
Paighton N. Armes
Roman Harrison Baird
Elliot Thomas Barnett
Katherine Boike
Grace Courtney Clifford
McKayla Marie Dell
Paige L. Eby
Makenzie Leigh Gillam
Tayler R. Henry
Rachel Marie Majors
Cheyenna Bree Ley Mills
Rachel Dawn Moore
Kellie Marie Morgan
Britney Lynn Netherton
Thomas Orion Richter
Brice Walker Sheets
Preston Stewart
Brenna Shae Taitano
Deborah Tatman
Konner Andrew Tilley
Payton Joseph Wiggington
Windfall
Taylor Nicole Davis
The following part-time students have earned a place on the IUK fall 2019 Dean’s List:
Galveston
Joseph Robert Smith II
Kokomo
Meredith Lynn Dittfield
Kayla Marie Fogle
Emily Ann Glover
Levi W. Hanny
Brandon Hearn Hargraves
Benjamin D. Henn
Jessica Land
Debra Lynn Lytle
Deborah Kay Grace Rogers
Dhruv P. Shah
Ricky Noel Spencer
Madison Taylor VanNatter
Breanna Dawn Wright
Devon Eli Wright
Peru
Abby MeShelle Jewell
Pauline Price
Russiaville
Joseph Paul Branham
Aleesa Rene Shepherd
Sharpsville
Amanda Kaye Philapy
Tipton
Kaelin Maxine Crawford
