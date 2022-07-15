IUK Graduation 2022 - 31.JPG

Three hundred forty Indiana University Kokomo students graduated in May.

The graduates represent 28 Indiana counties and six states. Graduates are listed by hometown.

Local graduates who earned degrees include:

Bunker Hill

Fletcher Robert Williams

Denver

Taylor Robins

Matthew Eric Stewart

Greentown

Isaac John Beachy

Allison Danielle Hanner

Alivia F. Kirk

Isabel Rose Shepherd

Kokomo

Effaf Ayah Abdallah

Parker Ava Mackinsey Allen

Daniel Anthony Allender West

Courtney Lee Altherr

Alex John Anderson

Jocelyn Irene Andrews

Spencer Janay Arnett

MaKail Elizabeth Arnold

Nolan Gabriel Arnold

Margaret Rayanne Austin

Chloe Lea Bales

Jacob Daniel Barnes

Mikayla Chantell Beard

Ryan C. Beck

Ethan B. Breisch

Nakia Antoniek Brigham

Erika Lavon Brogdon

Jacob A. Brown

Emily Rae Bryant

Kyle Richard Burdette

Rebekah K. Burnette

Heather Jacqueline Bye

Courtney Diana-Marie Cain

James Hunter Cain

Rheticia A.Cannon

James R. Casad

Tiarianah Nicole Chambers

Craig James Closson

Ashley N. Cone

Madison Ruth Cooper

Logan Catherine Cox

Dayna Michelle Damewood

Alex G. Davis

Garrett Matthew Dick

Carson Christopher Dodson

Favour Ojima Ebikwo

Carleigh Madison Feldhouse

Alec C. Fitts

Brock Allen Floyd

Joseph Lee Frakes

Shelby Ralynn Friend

Quirin M. Gilbert

Mark Goudy

Desean Lamont Hampton

Hannah Harrell

Pierce Andrew Hasadinton

Jessica Irene Hatt

Jared Myqual Heard

Jessica Marie Hill

Madison Grace Hine

Alexis Renae Hodupp

Christiana Dawn Hopper

Cassidy Amber Hoppes

Nakyla D. Humphrey

Gretchen Hunt

Braxtyn Diana Hurley

Cindy Rose Inglehearn

Courtney Sharell Jones

Abigail G. Keith

Ken Steven Kessler

Jadon Nathaniel Kosberg

Conner J. Leicht

Bryce A. Lenz

Kearah Anne Little

Blake Edward Martin

Austin Anthony Martino

Stephanie Eileen Maus

Emma McGregor

Rachele Lynn McQuern

Iliana Mehmeti

Masen L. Melton

Hannah R. Mendenhall

Ashley Renee Miller

Nathaniel Addison Moore

Vanessa Christina Mullins

Sarah Kathryn Murdock

Sydney Murphy

Shailyn Andrea Nash

Evan Austin Ohman

Landry Reece Ozmun

Destiny Marie Parkison

Sierra Nicole Peete

Claire E. Pepka

Andrew Rohail Pervez

Joseph Charles Pickard

Sheris Ann Plemons

Shiloh Lee Pullen

Brianna Nicole Ramsey

Sarah Elizabeth Reel

Cole Riley

Alexa Shae Roberts

Grace Catherine Roberts

Shayne Matthew Roth

Rylea N. Royer

Kaitlyn E. Sanders

Samuel L. Scimia

Trenton David Sears

Christian Michael Sexton

Shaylee Teresa Shafer

Joslyn Mychal Sloss

Nicholas Scott Sottong Sr.

TreQuan D. Spivey

Hunter N. Stephens

Kaila Stiner

Mackenzie Marie Thornsbury

Trevor Wayne Townsend

Elizabeth Ellen Vautaw

Madison Renee Walker

Tao Wang

James William Webster

Alexander Keith Whiteman

Megan Marie Wilcox

Judy Mae Yard

Monica Zavala

Macy

Elizabeth Ann Brannum

Samantha Tims

Peru

Hannah Elaine Burton

Danielle Marie Chapman

Noah Anthony Claus

Tyanne Marie Cochran

Kirsta Ann Davis

Ayris L. Gilbertson

Haley Holycross

Alexanne Jia Lun Hough

Abby MeShelle Jewell

Zoe L. Musselman

Adhir Narendra Patel

Julia Marie Joanne Petzold

Betsy Michelle Powell

Erika Ross

Jenny Rebecca Ross

Chad Nathaniel Smith

Jeffrey Smith

Anthony Strohecker

Christina Marie Strohecker

Michaela Sue Woolum

Brent A. Yard Jr

Russiaville

Kyle Nathan Copenhaver

Baylee Martin

Janae A. Quinn

Andrea Kay Ralston

Madison Nicole Surber

Katelyn Scott Workman

Victoria L. Wunderlich

Sharpsville

John W. Parkison

Tipton

Caitlyn Marie Applegate

Joshua Caleb Brock

Emily Christine Derheimer

Jossie Marie Helmerick

Rachel Marie Majors

Haley Alexandra Shook

Jacob Teuscher

Alec Peyton Weddell

Spencer Durham can be reached at 765-454-8598, by email at spencer.durham@kokomotribune.com or on Twitter at @Durham_KT.

