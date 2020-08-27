Every year in November, schools have Veterans Day programs honoring those who have served while teaching students about history.
Now, the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) has created the Purple Star School designation, to be awarded to schools that have shown “a significant commitment to service members, veterans and students and families connected to our Nation’s Military.”
All four Northwestern School Corporation schools and Peru High School were among the 60 Indiana schools selected to receive the designation in its inaugural year.
Administrators at each school share a sense of honor being given the distinction for their commitment to the military and veterans.
Peru High School Principal Paul Frye was thrilled to learn his school had earned the designation and said the school has made it an obligation to be friendly with the military and honor veterans.
Part of Frye’s passion and pride for the school’s recognition is based on his personal history with the military, which he said he holds very dear to his heart – his brother, father and other family members are war veterans.
“It means everything,” he said of the designation, noting many implementations to help honor all who served including an enhanced Veteran’s Day program, a parking spot for veterans and a special piece in their graduation to honor all who have made military commitments.
Multiple requirements had to be met by each school to receive the designation. According to a news release from IDOE, these requirements include assigning a point of contact for military families and passing a resolution supporting military students and families.
For Northwestern Superintendent Kristen Bilkey, the designations throughout the corporation mark another way the commitment made by Northwestern graduates to enter the military can be honored.
“I enjoy experiencing all of our graduates’ success stories after high school, and it is especially satisfying to see our service men and women return and inspire our current students and staff,” she said. “I am extremely proud to be in the first cohort of schools to earn this designation.”
Northwestern also created a dedicated page on its website where resources for veterans can be found, including the National Coalition of Homeless Veterans, Department of Veteran Affairs and Howard County Vietnam Veterans Organization along with others.
Schools throughout the district have their own Veterans Day program each year, where those who served are honored. Northwestern Elementary School’s program has students in kindergarten through sixth grade perform songs, and those who served are recognized. Principal Tiffany Myers and assistant principal Jim Gish are extremely proud of their program, which they said is their best-attended program of the year and are grateful their school received the designation.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the schools are still looking at ways to have some sort of program – or another way, possibly virtually, of honoring those who served this Veterans Day. According to Northwestern High School Principal Tim Shoaff, the pandemic has also held up items to help create the military display being created at the high school. Howard Elementary Principal Rhonda Lanie said there could be a wall display where students bring in pictures of people they know who have served.
Another requirement for the designation is centered around not just honoring veterans, but giving them a chance when their service is up by guaranteeing interviews for service members and their immediate family who meet the minimum job qualifications.
This step is one which both Shoaff and Lanie agree matters, with Shoaff seeing it as a way to not just honor Northwestern alumni who served – but all who served the country.
“They have sacrificed a lot to serve our country, the least we can do is offer them an opportunity to have an interview at our corporation,” Lanie said. “Of course, anyone who has gone to those extremes should have any opportunity open to them – that’s my opinion.”
