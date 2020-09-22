One hundred twenty-three Indiana University Kokomo students earned degrees in August 2020. The graduates represent 18 Indiana counties and four states. Local graduates earning degrees from IUK include: 

Bunker Hill

Kourtney Breann Burrus, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Cutler

Taylor M. Bell, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology

Delphi

Ericka S. Unger, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Fairmount

Jennifer Rochelle Brown, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Flora

Erica Renee' Teter, Bachelor of Fine Arts

Sierra Dakota Woodward, Master of Business Administration

Galveston

Hannah Chelsea Gauger, Master of Arts in Mental Health Counseling

Gas City

Charles Tyler Wright, Bachelor of Science in Communication

Logansport

Carlie Ann Deardorff, Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Kendra Figueroa, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences

Dolores Francisco-Sanchez, Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Jessi B. Gebhardt, Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism

Christian Hall, Bachelor of Science in Informatics

Jacob Bryan Kistler, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Angel Rance, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Marion

Tiffany Brown, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Stacy Lynn Herring, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Michael Marley, Bachelor of Fine Arts

Kaitlin E. McCoy, Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Sheila M. Woods, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Monticello

Nicole Marie Mosher, Master of Arts in Mental Health Counseling

Tessa Nicole Pitman, Bachelor of Applied Science

Peru

Kylie Burton, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Twanna Michelle Jiles, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Aaron D. Lorenz, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences

Cassidy G. Miles, Bachelor of Arts

Jennifer Michelle Santiago-Perez, Master of Arts in Mental Health Counseling

Karly Schwingle, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Royal Center

Michael Ryan Small, Bachelor of Science in History and Political Science

Swayzee

Megan Elizabeth Shaw, Bachelor of Science in Public Administration

Sweetser

Anissa Michele Crawl, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Upland

Svitlana Kochanek, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

