One hundred twenty-three Indiana University Kokomo students earned degrees in August 2020. The graduates represent 18 Indiana counties and four states. Local graduates earning degrees from IUK include:
Bunker Hill
Kourtney Breann Burrus, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Cutler
Taylor M. Bell, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology
Delphi
Ericka S. Unger, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Fairmount
Jennifer Rochelle Brown, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Flora
Erica Renee' Teter, Bachelor of Fine Arts
Sierra Dakota Woodward, Master of Business Administration
Galveston
Hannah Chelsea Gauger, Master of Arts in Mental Health Counseling
Gas City
Charles Tyler Wright, Bachelor of Science in Communication
Logansport
Carlie Ann Deardorff, Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Kendra Figueroa, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences
Dolores Francisco-Sanchez, Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Jessi B. Gebhardt, Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism
Christian Hall, Bachelor of Science in Informatics
Jacob Bryan Kistler, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Angel Rance, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Marion
Tiffany Brown, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Stacy Lynn Herring, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Michael Marley, Bachelor of Fine Arts
Kaitlin E. McCoy, Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Sheila M. Woods, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Monticello
Nicole Marie Mosher, Master of Arts in Mental Health Counseling
Tessa Nicole Pitman, Bachelor of Applied Science
Peru
Kylie Burton, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Twanna Michelle Jiles, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Aaron D. Lorenz, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences
Cassidy G. Miles, Bachelor of Arts
Jennifer Michelle Santiago-Perez, Master of Arts in Mental Health Counseling
Karly Schwingle, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Royal Center
Michael Ryan Small, Bachelor of Science in History and Political Science
Swayzee
Megan Elizabeth Shaw, Bachelor of Science in Public Administration
Sweetser
Anissa Michele Crawl, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Upland
Svitlana Kochanek, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.