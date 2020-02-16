The following Local students have earned their degrees from Western Governors University:

  • Crystal Jordan of Kokomo has earned a Master of Education, Instructional Design degree.
  • Ryan Gilbert of Kokomo, has earned a Bachelor of Science, Business – Information Technology Management degree

The following student has earned her degree from DePauw University:

  • Kelsi Dye

The following local students earned their degrees from IUK in December:

Galveston

  • Christopher Thomas Burke, Bachelor of Fine Arts
  • Ashton Taylor McClain, Bachelor of Science in Sociology

Greentown

  • Jordan Lynn Mulkey, Bachelor of Science in Business
  • Rebecca Lynn Mundell, Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism
  • Blake W. Shrader, Bachelor of Science in Education
  • Blake Allen Vogl, Bachelor of Science in Business

Kokomo

  • Qismah Alruwaili, Master of Science in Nursing
  • Tracy Lynn Brady, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
  • Abby Dianne Brown, Bachelor of Arts
  • Isaac Nathaniel Carter, Bachelor of Science in Business
  • Hayden Thomas Robert Clark, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
  • Lynne Dang, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
  • Alyson Marie Davis Williams, Bachelor of Fine Arts
  • Gabrielle Lynn Dupuy, Master of Business Administration
  • Sharmaine L. Ellison, Master of Public Management
  • Kristin Kaye Gingerich, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
  • Shelby Ann Glenna, Bachelor of Science in Business
  • Tearsten Gonzalez, Bachelor of Science in Business
  • Kylee Marie Hamilton, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
  • Danylle Hanley, Master of Business Administration
  • Tyler Wayne Harnish, Bachelor of General Studies
  • Gabriel Joseph Harp, Bachelor of Science in Business
  • Jennifer L. Harris, Bachelor of General Studies
  • Hannah Rae Harrison, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
  • Emily Anne Harsh, Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism
  • Matthew Brian Hawk, Bachelor of General Studies
  • Kelsey Helmer, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences
  • Lindsay Anne Holz, Bachelor of General Studies
  • Benjamin David Hutto, Bachelor of Science in Psychology
  • Caitlyn Jones, Bachelor of General Studies
  • Misty Sue Jones, Bachelor of General Studies
  • Paige Lorraine Jones, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences
  • Alex Jacob Leiter, Bachelor of Science in Business
  • Tahani Maashi, Master of Science in Nursing
  • Brayton Scott MacLain, Bachelor of Science in Education
  • Aaron J. Manchester, Bachelor of Science in Informatics
  • Madison Faith Martin, Bachelor of Science in Education
  • Katelyn Orwig, Bachelor of Science in Sociology
  • Stephanie Nicole Paul, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
  • Janelle Sheyenne Peterson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
  • Elizabeth Suzanne Phillips, Bachelor of General Studies
  • Kirsten Noel Randall, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences
  • Janelle Marie Raulerson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
  • Jamie Louise Reed, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences
  • Rafael Joseph Rodriguez, Bachelor of Science in Business
  • Rachel Anne Sallee, Bachelor of Science in Sport and Recreation Management
  • Demi Nicole Shafer, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
  • Rajestaney B. Small, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences
  • Kayla Breanne Smith, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences
  • Richard Snow, Bachelor of Science in Sociology
  • Brandon M. Snyder, Bachelor of Science in Informatics
  • Victoria Strong, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
  • Rawan Sultan, Bachelor of Science in Business
  • Sacha Teague, Master of Public Management
  • Madison Taylor VanNatter, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
  • Samanatha VanWinkle, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
  • Kathleen Rachelle Yotter, Bachelor of Science in Education

Peru

  • Josh Levi Fewell, Bachelor of Science in Education
  • Jenna Rae Kintner, Bachelor of Arts
  • Savannah Crystal Russell, Bachelor of Fine Arts
  • Marissa Marie Shoffner, Bachelor of General Studies
  • Clare F. Stoneking, Bachelor of General Studies

Russiaville

  • Mallory May Davis, Bachelor of Science in Business
  • Nolan Ryan Stout, Bachelor of Science in Business
  • Sakaka, Al Jawf, Saudi Arabia
  • Eftkhar Alroyley, Master of Science in Nursing

Tipton

  • Chase Thomas Bess, Bachelor of Science in Business
  • Tanner B. Langley, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences
  • Cassy Diane Malson, Bachelor of General Studies
  • Hannah Elizabeth Shirley, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences
  • Carrie Leann Stone, Bachelor of General Studies

Walton

Carol Sue Craw, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

