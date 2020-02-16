The following Local students have earned their degrees from Western Governors University:
- Crystal Jordan of Kokomo has earned a Master of Education, Instructional Design degree.
- Ryan Gilbert of Kokomo, has earned a Bachelor of Science, Business – Information Technology Management degree
The following student has earned her degree from DePauw University:
- Kelsi Dye
The following local students earned their degrees from IUK in December:
Galveston
- Christopher Thomas Burke, Bachelor of Fine Arts
- Ashton Taylor McClain, Bachelor of Science in Sociology
Greentown
- Jordan Lynn Mulkey, Bachelor of Science in Business
- Rebecca Lynn Mundell, Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism
- Blake W. Shrader, Bachelor of Science in Education
- Blake Allen Vogl, Bachelor of Science in Business
Kokomo
- Qismah Alruwaili, Master of Science in Nursing
- Tracy Lynn Brady, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
- Abby Dianne Brown, Bachelor of Arts
- Isaac Nathaniel Carter, Bachelor of Science in Business
- Hayden Thomas Robert Clark, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
- Lynne Dang, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
- Alyson Marie Davis Williams, Bachelor of Fine Arts
- Gabrielle Lynn Dupuy, Master of Business Administration
- Sharmaine L. Ellison, Master of Public Management
- Kristin Kaye Gingerich, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
- Shelby Ann Glenna, Bachelor of Science in Business
- Tearsten Gonzalez, Bachelor of Science in Business
- Kylee Marie Hamilton, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
- Danylle Hanley, Master of Business Administration
- Tyler Wayne Harnish, Bachelor of General Studies
- Gabriel Joseph Harp, Bachelor of Science in Business
- Jennifer L. Harris, Bachelor of General Studies
- Hannah Rae Harrison, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
- Emily Anne Harsh, Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism
- Matthew Brian Hawk, Bachelor of General Studies
- Kelsey Helmer, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences
- Lindsay Anne Holz, Bachelor of General Studies
- Benjamin David Hutto, Bachelor of Science in Psychology
- Caitlyn Jones, Bachelor of General Studies
- Misty Sue Jones, Bachelor of General Studies
- Paige Lorraine Jones, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences
- Alex Jacob Leiter, Bachelor of Science in Business
- Tahani Maashi, Master of Science in Nursing
- Brayton Scott MacLain, Bachelor of Science in Education
- Aaron J. Manchester, Bachelor of Science in Informatics
- Madison Faith Martin, Bachelor of Science in Education
- Katelyn Orwig, Bachelor of Science in Sociology
- Stephanie Nicole Paul, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
- Janelle Sheyenne Peterson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
- Elizabeth Suzanne Phillips, Bachelor of General Studies
- Kirsten Noel Randall, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences
- Janelle Marie Raulerson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
- Jamie Louise Reed, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences
- Rafael Joseph Rodriguez, Bachelor of Science in Business
- Rachel Anne Sallee, Bachelor of Science in Sport and Recreation Management
- Demi Nicole Shafer, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
- Rajestaney B. Small, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences
- Kayla Breanne Smith, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences
- Richard Snow, Bachelor of Science in Sociology
- Brandon M. Snyder, Bachelor of Science in Informatics
- Victoria Strong, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
- Rawan Sultan, Bachelor of Science in Business
- Sacha Teague, Master of Public Management
- Madison Taylor VanNatter, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
- Samanatha VanWinkle, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
- Kathleen Rachelle Yotter, Bachelor of Science in Education
Peru
- Josh Levi Fewell, Bachelor of Science in Education
- Jenna Rae Kintner, Bachelor of Arts
- Savannah Crystal Russell, Bachelor of Fine Arts
- Marissa Marie Shoffner, Bachelor of General Studies
- Clare F. Stoneking, Bachelor of General Studies
Russiaville
- Mallory May Davis, Bachelor of Science in Business
- Nolan Ryan Stout, Bachelor of Science in Business
- Sakaka, Al Jawf, Saudi Arabia
- Eftkhar Alroyley, Master of Science in Nursing
Tipton
- Chase Thomas Bess, Bachelor of Science in Business
- Tanner B. Langley, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences
- Cassy Diane Malson, Bachelor of General Studies
- Hannah Elizabeth Shirley, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences
- Carrie Leann Stone, Bachelor of General Studies
Walton
Carol Sue Craw, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.