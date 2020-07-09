Michelle Simmons joined Indiana Vocational Technical College in 1993 as the director of the business office, kicking off a career that has moved through a series of administrative positions in the past 27 years. She’s seen a lot of change as IVTC grew into Ivy Tech Community College – but, she says, two very important things haven’t changed: the college’s commitment to the unique communities it serves and the campuses’ commitment to student success.
Both of those are being realized again in the transformation of Ivy Tech’s Kokomo Campus – and in the Richard and Glenda Oilar Student Commons under construction in the campus’s new Industrial Technology Center. The room is named in honor of Simmons’s late parents through a gift to Ivy Tech from Simmons and her husband, Jeff.
“We, the college, make a difference. We change the lives of our students and better our communities,” Michelle Simmons said. “By giving to the transformation project, Jeff and I could help ensure the Kokomo campus can remain committed to its mission and that the legacy of my parents can live on.”
As president of the Ivy Tech Kokomo Campus from 2014 to 2017, Simmons was among those advocating for the project and was involved in the initial design work of the renovation and construction project. “This was a transformation that was years in the making,” she said. “Jeff and I are thrilled to be supporting this project.”
When the capital campaign to raise $3 million in community contributions to finish the $43 million project began, the Simmonses committed to dedicating a space in honor of her father, Richard Oilar, who died Aug. 19, 2017. Her mother then passed away unexpectedly on March 13, 2019. The Oilars were married for 64 years when Richard died.
When Michelle was young, her father worked for Kokomo Lumber Company, managing the truss and wall panel factory.
“Some of my best memories were visiting dad at work and smelling the fresh-cut lumber and hearing the sound of saws,” she said. “We would often find him pouring over a blueprint, calculating out material costs or drawing or redesigning houses or buildings."
“I was in awe of his math skills, his creativity, his keen eye for detail, and his craftsmanship. He ensured that the blueprint design and materials used would create a sound building structure,” she continued. “That’s what the faculty and staff at Ivy Tech do every day. We work to ensure that our students have a sound foundation that will support academic achievement leading to economic prosperity.”
Simmons said that although they did not have the opportunity to go to college, her parents were successful, later purchasing a lumber yard in Flora and moving to Carroll County.
“They encouraged and supported the educational endeavors of their three daughters. They were hard-working and committed to philanthropic causes in both Howard and Carroll counties, including 4-H and building trade projects, and they were invested in their church, family, and community,” Simmons said. “Honoring them in this industrial educational space, where dedication to your craft and hands-on training and critical thinking are key, is reflective of my parents’ core values.”
Simmons is now Ivy Tech’s vice president of operation, serving the college’s nine campuses in northern Indiana. Husband Jeff has worked in agriculture his entire career and currently serves as plant manager of Remington Seeds LLC in Flora. They have two married children and two granddaughters. Michelle and Jeff also established an endowed scholarship at the college in 2015 – the Accounting for Your Future Scholarship open to students studying accounting in Ivy Tech’s Kokomo Service Area.
For more information on the campaign to raise a total of $3 million in private donations to complete the project, contact Kelly Karickhoff at kkarickhoff@ivytech.edu or call 765-437-6917 or log in to ivytech.edu/kokomotransformation .
