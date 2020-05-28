In February, Sarah Schlegel, a partner in Maconaquah’s Buddy Bag Program, applied for a grant through the Bayer Fund in an attempt to receive financial support for the continuation of the program. Schlegel was informed that the program will receive $5000 through the grant initiative.
“When we were approached with the information for the Bayer Fund Grant to help organizations that work at addressing needs in food and nutrition, we knew we had to apply," she said. "We are so very excited to be recipients of this grant."
Maconaquah Buddy Bags provide food to students in kindergarten through fifth-grade who are eligible for free and reduced lunches. The food sent home in Buddy Bags provides six meals for children. It costs around $140 per year per student to fill the Buddy Bags. Last year, the school served approximately 250 bags every week.
“We know that food insecurity is a very real thing for many families in Indiana,” said Schlegel. “Our hope has been that Buddy Bags will help families, students, and teachers by making sure children have food to eat on weekends.”
The Maconaquah Buddy Bags Program is about to start its fourth year, and Schlegel says she is grateful for the opportunity to be a part of this effort. Many community members contribute their time and energy to pack and distribute Buddy Bags. Some individuals show support by sponsoring a student, or multiple students, every year.
Schlegel said she will always be grateful for the times of packing bags of food, for the opportunities to deliver bags to rooms every Friday and for the moments when a teacher or a student says that a simple bag of food is making a difference.
“This is a community that supports students and is making an impact,” she said. “We are so thankful for every person who has been a part of making Maconaquah Buddy Bags possible.”
For more information about Buddy Bags, visit the Maconaquah Buddy Bags Facebook page, or contact Maconaquah Elementary School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.