Many smiles could be seen as the graduates of Maconaquah High School finally walked across the stage last Saturday. It was a much anticipated celebration unlike any other, following a school year that will go down in history.
In the midst of a nationwide pandemic, much uncertainty loomed around how graduation would look for the Class of 2020. Maconaquah High School Principal Chad Carlson said that there were weeks where he had doubts there would be a celebration at all.
“Everyone was disappointed when we realized we would have to cancel our traditional graduation ceremony scheduled for June 6,” said Carlson. “Our mindset from that point on was to do whatever we had to do to still conduct a live ceremony.
“We decided to move the ceremony to the football stadium and limit the number of people in attendance to make sure we were taking the necessary precautions to keep everyone safe. We had a setback when the governor announced the move to Stage 4.5, however, we were determined to conduct the live ceremony to properly recognize the Class of 2020, and we are really happy the day went well.”
Senior Brianna Smitley explained the year as a rollercoaster of emotions, but could not have been happier to finally end the school year on a positive note.
“It was a good feeling.” she said. “Being able to walk across the stage was that final step we needed to be able to capture the last few moments of the past 12 years of our lives, and look forward to the years ahead.”
Senior Caleb Winegardner put the year into great perspective.
“This pandemic was a learning and growing experience for everyone that shifted the normal routine of life to something foreign and a bit uncomfortable, but I am thankful for everyone at Maconaquah that helped the Class of 2020 and everyone else finish strong,” Winegardner said. “As I look back on senior year, I will cherish and remember the great memories and experiences that happened during my final year of high school. Student section, teachers, staff, friends, homework, tests, and finals all played a role in making my senior year special.”
The students weren’t the only ones soaking up the much anticipated day. Julie Borden, parent to senior Cole Borden, mentioned how surreal the moment felt.
“Maconaquah did a wonderful job of making this day truly special,” Borden said. “Being a senior parent is a special experience. Each event is often the ‘last’ at school with your child, so I think you take in the moments a bit more than normal. Having a child who appreciates those special moments is fun to watch. Although the last few months have moved slowly, the rest of his senior year went by pretty quickly. People always say, ‘don’t blink!” and I think that is very true!”
