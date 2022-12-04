BUNKER HILL — Classroom experience, teacher’s advocate, personable, an understanding of rural issues and a willingness to stick around.
Those were some of the most-cited qualities during a Maconaquah School Board work session Thursday where the public gave its input on the district’s ongoing superintendent search.
Board members fielded responses from the community during the casual meeting.
About a dozen people attended. Among them were parents, teachers and citizens.
Christina Rich is both a Maconaquah teacher and parent. She said the next superintendent should be a recognizable face in the community and somebody who gets out and about.
“I would like my children to know who it is,” Rich said.
Maconaquah Superintendent James Callane resigned from his post in September, after he was arrested on operating a vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident charges.
Kelly McPike is serving as interim superintendent.
A superintendent who talks to teachers, janitors and everyone in between, was one of the top preferred qualities that came up time and again during conversation.
“One thing I enjoyed greatly about one of our previous superintendents is he would walk the halls in the morning,” said Ron Plath, a high school English teacher. “I would see him every morning. He was very personable and approachable.”
Joe Rife, a teacher and president of the Maconaquah Education Association, described his preferred lead administrator as the type of person with an open-door policy and who fosters a small-town sort of feel.
School board members agreed, too.
“They have to get out of the central office,” said Board President Robert Daine. “I think that is a strong characteristic that they’re willing to go out on that limb and not be afraid to put themselves out there.”
A superintendent with classroom experience was another important quality mentioned by those in attendance. Board member Jennifer Miller asked the small crowd if they preferred classroom or administrative experience more. The comments overwhelming tended toward the classroom.
“At least for my money, I’d rather see somebody that has a minimum of 10 years in the classroom,” Rife said.
His comment drew plenty nods of approval.
“I don’t want someone who’s so far removed from the classroom that they’re unaware of the reality for teachers and students because the condition of schools has changed since COVID,” said Allison Dotson, an elementary special education teacher.
Dotson said the next superintendent needs to understand what Maconaquah students are facing. Things like social emotional needs, behavior and food insecurity.
“If somebody is not going to be empathetic, they are not the person for this job,” Dotson said.
Maconaquah advertised its superintendent job in September, but the posting only garnered seven applications. Daine said the position will be posted again later this month or in January.
For the board president, longevity is key in a superintendent.
“I’d like to see them get to a point they can retire here,” Daine said.
The school board intends to post a public survey asking what the community seeks in a superintendent. Another work session has not been ruled out, either.
The tentative plan is to have a new superintendent named before the end of the current school year.
