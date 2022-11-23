BUNKER HILL — Maconaquah will spend $1.67 million to upgrade original infrastructure at its main campus.
The school board took the necessary action Monday to start the financing process.
Improvements target the high school HVAC system and classrooms. They include remodeling what would be considered home economics classrooms and adding LED lights to art rooms.
Board president Robert Daine said about 90% of upgrades will replace original infrastructure at the school.
Security enhancements across the school district are also part of the project.
The $1.67 million will be via general obligation bonds, a common school financing method. Also called GO bonds, they are less time consuming than a lease bond, which is how schools tend to afford multimillion-dollar improvement projects.
GO bonds require less paperwork and a simple vote by the school board. They are also more flexible. Lease bonds are attached to specific school buildings. GO bonds can have a more general scope, though schools are still required to document how the funds are spent.
The GO bonds will be debt added to Maconaquah’s books, though due to other debt being paid off and increased assessed property values, there will be no increase to the tax rate. In fact, the tax rate is expected to drop, compared to last year.
There is a max amount of money schools can take out with GO bonds. That amount is the lesser between the max levy growth quotient, determined by the Department of Local Government and Finance (DLGF), and 1% of gross assessed property values.
The project is expected to be bid out in January, with work starting sometime in the spring and lasting through the summer, Daine said.
Students in the high school’s construction trades program will help with the project, when possible, such as demolition.
Daine said the goal is to have those students learn as much as they can and gain valuable experience.
Maconaquah isn’t the only school to use GO bonds to finance school improvements this year. Eastern approved $2.5 million in bonds earlier this fall.
Eastern will use its funds to continue work on its developing athletic facilities and off-campus complex.
“The plan, as of today, is to continue with progress out there,” Travis Hueston, Eastern’s business manager, told the Tribune in September.
Whereas Maconaquah’s bonds will lower the tax rate, Eastern’s will keep its tax rate level.
“I don’t like to the tax rate to be bouncing around,” Hueston said. “It’s just trying to be consistent more than anything.”
Eastern will start spending the money next spring or summer.
