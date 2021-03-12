NORTH MANCHESTER — Manchester University recently announced that 382 undergraduate students, including numerous local students, were named to the fall 2020 dean's list. Students named to the dean’s list include:
MACY
Blake Belpedio
SWAYZEE
Noah Black
AKRON
Sarah Cavender
Hannah Durkes
Valeria Jimenez
Allison Miller
Angela Ramirez
Gracie Schwenger
PERU
Sage Correll
Eric Edwards
Hunter Hall-Bowen
Trevor Robertson
James Walsh
ELWOOD
Madison Dailey
Mikayla Harris
Brooke Mosbaugh
WABASH
Madeline Dazey
August Elliott
Samantha Hendricks
Alina Reed
Mackenzie Sheridan
Amira Siddiqui
Angel Wehrly
TIPTON
McKenzie Enright
Rachael Ressler
LOGANSPORT
Zakary Fowler
Alexia Hernandez
Madeline Russow
Zachary White
KEMPTON
Spencer Harrison
ROANN
Tyler Hudson
GREENTOWN
Corinne Karn
DENVER
Bailey Keim
SHERIDAN
Payten Kimmell
ROCHESTER
Rebecca Long
Sarah Rohr
Lauren Thonn
Joshua Troup
Kelsey Tyler
SILVER LAKE
Emily Lynch
KOKOMO
Aubrey Neuzerling
Ian Parslow
Ann Stahl
RUSSIAVILLE
Madelyn Poe
ATLANTA
Owen Powell
Tiffany Williams
Students earning a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher who have completed at least 12 semester hours with no more than three hours of Pass/Not Pass grades are included on the dean's list. Students with more than one hour of Incomplete (I) or Not Recorded (NR) grades at the end of the semester are not eligible for the dean's list, university officials stated in a news releases.
