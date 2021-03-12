NORTH MANCHESTER — Manchester University recently announced that 382 undergraduate students, including numerous local students, were named to the fall 2020 dean's list. Students named to the dean’s list include:

MACY

Blake Belpedio 

SWAYZEE

Noah Black 

AKRON

Sarah Cavender 

Hannah Durkes

Valeria Jimenez

Allison Miller

Angela Ramirez

Gracie Schwenger

PERU

Sage Correll 

Eric Edwards

Hunter Hall-Bowen

Trevor Robertson

James Walsh

ELWOOD

Madison Dailey 

Mikayla Harris

Brooke Mosbaugh

WABASH

Madeline Dazey 

August Elliott 

Samantha Hendricks

Alina Reed

Mackenzie Sheridan

Amira Siddiqui

Angel Wehrly

TIPTON

McKenzie Enright 

Rachael Ressler

LOGANSPORT

Zakary Fowler 

Alexia Hernandez

Madeline Russow

Zachary White

KEMPTON

Spencer Harrison 

ROANN

Tyler Hudson 

GREENTOWN

Corinne Karn

DENVER

Bailey Keim 

SHERIDAN

Payten Kimmell

ROCHESTER

Rebecca Long 

Sarah Rohr

Lauren Thonn 

Joshua Troup 

Kelsey Tyler 

SILVER LAKE

Emily Lynch 

KOKOMO

Aubrey Neuzerling 

Ian Parslow 

Ann Stahl

RUSSIAVILLE

Madelyn Poe 

ATLANTA

Owen Powell 

Tiffany Williams

Students earning a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher who have completed at least 12 semester hours with no more than three hours of Pass/Not Pass grades are included on the dean's list. Students with more than one hour of Incomplete (I) or Not Recorded (NR) grades at the end of the semester are not eligible for the dean's list, university officials stated in a news releases.

