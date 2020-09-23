In a season where the state high school music association canceled the Indiana marching band championship and other events due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, students were left to wonder if they would get a chance to compete.
For one night, under the lights of Northwestern’s football field, while they didn’t get a chance to compete, band members did got their wish to perform at the third annual Northwestern Marching Band Invitational Saturday.
Local bands that took part included Western High School, Eastern High School, Taylor High School, Lewis Cass High School and the hosts, Northwestern. The opportunity to perform also drew in bands from Covington High School and Norwell High School.
A common sentiment shared by many band members was that due to not tailoring their performances to scoring and Indiana State School Music Association [ISSMA] standards, they were able to use more popular music and have more creative control.
That included Eastern’s James Bond-themed show and Western’s show titled “Take 2” – a mashup of former performances the students had throughout the years. Senior Riley Lewis called the mashup nostalgic, something bandmate Clayton Kelly echoed.
“This being my last year, it was really nice to go back and get this tour through my own memories,” the senior mellophone player Kelly said. “As we played through the shows, I remembered the original shows and it’s just nice to remember all this time I’ve spent in the marching band.”
Eastern senior snare drum player Ben Vore shared the feeling of heartbreak many other seniors felt when realizing there would be no competition season this year, especially with Eastern “working on getting back into the competing mindset” this year.
“It was certainly different,” he said. “I was a little worried we wouldn’t get to do it at all though, so even though it’s a little weird and different, it’s wonderful to be here and able to perform to a larger crowd than usual.”
Jennah Jones, a Northwestern senior drum major, said the night was bittersweet knowing she only has three competitions this year, after her group performed “7 – the music from Final Fantasy 7.”
She described the process of getting ready for the night as “fun but more challenging” due to not having as much time to get ready due to less practices and football games.
Jones’ fellow drum major Sarah Harris said without ISSMA, the group needed to find their own rallying point.
“I found it to be another challenge also because this year, without ISSMA, we were able to adjust the show however we needed. And so not having the big organization to push us, we needed to find our own motivation to become the best that we could,” she said.
Students like Lewis Cass High School senior color guard member Hailee Boehme enjoyed the night of somewhat normalcy.
Boehme’s creativity got the chance to shine while writing the choreography for the Lewis Cass Marching Kings’ show, “Chaos and Order.”
“The inspiration came a lot from a show called ‘The 100’… that’s where we got all the hair and makeup from. Writing it, I planned to do Drum Corps International, so I wanted something that would challenge everybody so we can keep our skills up.
“I had a lot of energy this show, and I just put all the emotion from everything getting canceled – having no ISSMA, having no state, not being able to walk on the field for the last time at semi-state – I just put all that emotion into this show.”
Senior saxophone player Jackie Wiles was thrilled to get out in front of people and perform for fans, specifically there to see marching bands like the Lewis Cass Marching Kings. While she enjoyed the chance to pick out music to perform, such as the Backstreet Boys’ “I Want it that Way,” she said getting prepared was no easy task.
“Preparing for it was a lot of stress because we had to pit everything together for it in such a short amount of time and trying to get all the music memorized – it was kind of crazy but really a lot of fun,” she said. “It’s not every day you get to put your own twist on the things.”
