The Kokomo High School Marching Wildkats brought home the trophy at this year's Indianapolis State Fair Band Day competition.
The Wildkats won first place in the annual competition on Friday, beating out nearly 40 other schools from across the state.
"This group put in countless hours of hard work and their hard work and dedication paid off!" Mike Sargent, superintendent of Kokomo School Corporation, posted on his Facebook page. "Wildkat country is proud of you!!"
The top 10, as selected by the judges:
- Kokomo High School
- Winchester Community High School
- Muncie Central High School
- Anderson High School
- Centerville High School
- Lebanon High School
- Jay County High School
- Yorktown High School
- Northeastern High School
- Greensburg Comm., North Decatur Jr./Sr. High Schools
This was the 75th Indiana State Fair Band Day and final contest of the Central Indiana Track Show Association’s season for the bands that competed Friday.
The Marching Wildkats competed in three other competitions this season — Muncie, Anderson and Winchester — winning first place in all three.
