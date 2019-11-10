The Miami County Council and Board of Commissioners have approved $50,000 to help pay for new classrooms and labs in Ivy Tech Kokomo’s mechanical engineering technology program as part of the $43-million campus-wide renovation project.
The contribution from Miami County has been earmarked for the mechanical engineering technology space, which will be created during the next phase of the Ivy Tech Kokomo project after work on the main building and the new Health Professions Center is completed.
The project will transform Ivy Tech’s current technology building into up-to-date, high-tech classrooms and labs with equipment that supports the hands-on training that will prepare students for the workforce. This also includes advanced automation and robotics technology and industrial technology.
Along with a classroom for lectures, the mechanical engineering technology program will have a specialty classroom that includes a CAD (computer-aided design) lab and 3D printers, where students can design and build prototypes and projects with the new technology.
After a recent hard-hat tour of the construction site, Miami County Commissioner Larry West said county leaders are excited to contribute to the Ivy Tech project since local residents attend the Kokomo campus.
“Miami County residents have completed coursework at Ivy Tech for many years and the addition of the Ivy Tech facility in Peru several years ago has been extremely beneficial,” he said in a release. “The current Kokomo Ivy Tech Transformation Project is another terrific advancement that will provide even more invaluable educational opportunities for the people of Miami County.”
Brooke Robertson, director of business retention at the Miami County Economic Development Authority, said the county contribution to the Kokomo campus is worthwhile since it is a huge asset for Miami County and the entire region.
Students in the mechanical engineering technology program can pursue a range of certificates, technical certificates and degrees to go immediately into the workforce or transfer to a four-year program. For information, contact program chair Tony Tony at ttony@ivytech.edu or 765-252-5550.
