In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, area high schools have had to postpone or cancel their graduation ceremonies. Schools from Tipton and Miami counties have begun to make decisions about their graduations during the fluid situation.
Tipton High School currently plans to have its ceremony on Saturday, July 25, at 10 a.m. According to Tipton Community School Corp. Superintendent Kevin Emsweller, the ceremony will have limited attendance, where students would be given two tickets. The ceremony would also be livestreamed for those unable to attend.
Tri-Central Community Schools Superintendent Dave Driggs said the current plan is for graduation to take place on Saturday, Aug. 1, at 10 a.m. While not sure exactly what the ceremony will look like, Driggs said there are three plans being looked at: a traditional ceremony in the gym, holding it on the football field with limited guests and social distancing, and the final option would be a virtual ceremony in the high school parking lot – similar to drive-in church services. This could possibly still include student speeches and music.
Maconaquah High School is currently scheduled to have its graduation Saturday, July 11, at 10 a.m. Maconaquah High School Principal Chad Carlson said the school is following CDC guidelines the best way they can and is still working on details as new information becomes available for guidelines, such as how many guests will be able to attend. Carlson said the day is the best of the year at the high school and wanted there to be a ceremony.
Peru High School announced via Twitter that its ceremony will be held July 31 and that, “We are planning on a traditional ceremony.” Peru Superintendent Sam Watkins said he hopes to have a ceremony that’s as close to normal as possible while following CDC guidelines.
Administrators at the schools noted plans are subject to change or be modified concerning new information.
