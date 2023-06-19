Delilah Canady and Madison Guire managed to take apart and put back together a furnace in 53 minutes Thursday afternoon at the Kokomo Area Career Center.
The incoming Kokomo High School freshmen broke the previous record by a minute.
“This is the first time I’ve ever done something like this,” Canady said.
“I’ve taken apart by dad’s truck,” Guire added.
The trick was not to make it more complicated, Guire said.
“We took off what we needed to,” Canady said.
Maybe a career in the HVAC industry is in their future.
The two took part in the KACC’s Career Exploration Camp, which invites students in grades six through eight from area schools to get a taste for what the career center offers.
In some cases, get a taste was literal as students learned about the culinary arts program Friday.
Sixty-six students signed up for this year’s Career Exploration Camp, the first one since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jonathan Schuck, director of the career center, said 50% of students who took part in the camp prior to the pandemic enrolled at KACC.
Thursday included a look at the HVAC and veterinary science programs. Students spent an hour learning about each program.
Veterinary instructor Lacey Jones brought in her two dogs to liven up the day. Students learned how to trim nails, clean ears, use different types of leashes and took the dogs for a walk.
During the school year, the vet science classroom is home to 20-25 animals, including guinea pigs, rats, rabbits and even a bearded dragon.
Veterinary science students learn how to care and foster animals in the program.
“My students have saved a lot of animals,” Jones said.
The instructor said the program is pretty intense — and a lot of fun — as students learn about animals. Science and math are important components of the program, as are people skills.
Not having to talk to people is one misconception Jones hears from students when they start in veterinary sciences, but it’s far from the truth.
“Animals can’t talk so you have to be able to communicate,” she said.
First-year veterinary science students spend most of their time in the classroom. Year two is a mix of classroom and job shadowing. The third year is interning somewhere in the community, such as the Kokomo Humane Society.
Many internships have lead to employment after graduation. Other students go on to pre-veterinary studies in college or become animal groomers or registered veterinary technicians.
HVAC instructor Jimmy Vest is tailoring his program to the needs of employers in the community, such as Brandt’s Heating and Cooling and Quality Plumbing & Heating. HVAC students have opportunities to intern with these companies and can get pipefitter union jobs upon graduation. Those internships can also lead to employment.
HVAC, along with welding, electric and masonry are some of the top in-demand blue-collar jobs. The career center is adding a masonry program.
Like other career center programs, hands-on learning is a focus as are interpersonal skills. Vest tests his students in being able to give a pitch, just like if they knocked on someone’s door offering their services.
In an advanced HVAC class last year, students completed duct work at a house in Kokomo.
“The best way to HVAC is to get your hands dirty,” Vest said.
