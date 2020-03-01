Students, as part of Kokomo Schools’ Middle Years Program, presented projects at an event open to the community. The students explored topics they are passionate about, while developing products and/or projects that allowed the students to express themselves creatively.
As part of the Personal Project, students are required to select an idea, research that idea, and develop that project. While the International Baccalaureate students work with a school IB supervisor, the bulk of the project is completed outside of school hours. Students recorded their activities in a process journal and wrote an essay concerning their research and product.
