Indiana University Kokomo students will get to walk the stage at graduation but due to the coronavirus, friends and family will have to watch at home.
Unless you’re graduating with your child.
That’s what Michele Simms and her daughter, Brooke Castleberry, will do on Tuesday — graduate together.
Castleberry will graduate with a degree in education, on her way to what will likely be a local classroom. Simms graduates with her master’s degree in business administration.
The opportunity to graduate and walk together is pure happenstance.
Castleberry enrolled at IUK in 2017 after graduating from Northwestern High School. Simms went back to school in 2018.
Simms’ opportunity was through her work at Stellantis. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles partnered with the Kokomo university to start a cohort program. It was the first of a few instances of good timing.
A master’s degree had been a goal for Simms for some time. Intent on getting her graduate degree, she took the opportunity.
“I’m a huge advocate of education,” Simms said. “If we’re not learning, we’re not progressing.”
Though they enrolled around the same time, neither Castleberry nor Simms thought there was a chance they’d graduate at the same time.
Simms extended her time as an IUK student when she picked up a concentration in finance. A few more classes, spaced out over time due to other commitments, resulted in her finishing her degree in December.
IUK only holds a graduation in the spring. This year’s ceremony is open to all 2020 graduates since there was not a ceremony last year.
Not only will mother and daughter graduate together, they’re pretty sure they will sit next to each other.
“We thought that was pretty crazy,” Castleberry said.
“For us, it’s once in a lifetime,” added Simms.
And yes, being able to have an actual graduation ceremony matters. It’s part of the college experience, Castleberry said.
It’s a nice coincidence, and the only way Simms will be able to see her daughter walk across the stage. The best part, though, is a mother watching her child take the next step and realizing her dream.
Castleberry has wanted to be a teacher since she was a “tiny tot,” according to her mom.
Both have a passion for special education students; Castleberry’s time at IUK included a focus on special education.
Her experience with a special education kindergarten class while student teaching at Western Primary School only confirmed to Castleberry where she belongs.
“I fell in love with it,” she said. “I love working with those kinds of kids.”
Castleberry spoke on the importance of making students feel loved and the appreciation of seeing a student grasp a concept.
“It makes it worth it,” she said.
Tuesday will be a proud day for Castleberry and Simms. Not just as students but as mother and child.
“I’ll probably be crying,” Simms said. “It’s neat to see her achieve her dream.”
