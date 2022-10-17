Ethan Heicher has traveled the same path as many students who have attended Ivy Tech.
Heicher went to a community college after graduating high school, before continuing his education at a four-year institution.
“By my own experience, they are local quality higher education,” he said. “(An) affordable option for many students who need that as an entry point.”
Making higher education more accessible to students is one of the goals Heicher has as chancellor at Ivy Tech Kokomo.
Heicher was named the next chancellor of the regional community college last week, removing the interim label he had since January. Heicher succeeds Dean McCurdy, who left his Kokomo position to be the provost for the entire Ivy Tech network.
The new chancellor has worked at the Kokomo campus since 2009, first as an English professor, then as a program chair, assistant vice chancellor of academic affairs and most recently, vice chancellor of academic affairs.
Simply, it’s a place Heicher has known for a long time.
“It made the interim period as easy as it could be leading the campus,” he said. “I like what we are doing for the community, and I like the people I work with. I couldn’t ask for a better opportunity.”
The chancellor is the front-facing representative of the campus. The person who rubs shoulders with employers, schools and organizations, listening to the needs of the community.
“One of the biggest things a chancellor can do is define and reinforce the culture of a campus,” Heicher said.
At the forefront of Heicher’s to-do list as chancellor is preparing for Stellantis’ $2.5 billion electric vehicle plant, currently under construction.
The announcement of the historic investment was made in May at Ivy Tech. The community college received a shoutout during the announcement, cited as one of the reasons Stellantis and Samsung SDI chose Kokomo for its EV plant.
Heicher said one of Ivy Tech’s responsibilities will be helping prepare employees of the new plant for when it opens, as well as giving those workers opportunities to develop new and necessary skills once operations are up and running.
“Ethan’s leadership will be crucial in supporting the community’s economic and workforce development initiatives,” Sue Ellspermann, president of Ivy Tech, said in a statement. “I look forward to supporting Ethan as he leads the Kokomo service area and seeing his leadership spur more growth and innovation that translates into high-wage, high-demand careers for our students.”
Working with area schools to make higher education more accessible and helping students know what’s available is another top priority.
“Does the work contribute to student success?” is how Heicher said he will lead the campus.
The Ivy Tech Kokomo Service Area includes Cass, Fulton, Miami, Pulaski and Tipton counties, in addition to Howard.
The Logansport and Cass County area is the fastest diversifying area within Ivy Tech Kokomo’s service area, according to the chancellor.
“We have a lot of work to do to make sure we’re serving the community as it’s evolving,” Heicher said.
Industry 4.0 is on Heicher’s radar, too. Also referred to as the Fourth Industrial Revolution, Industry 4.0 is what is happening in many manufacturing sectors — automation, integration of smart technology, robots and 3D printing.
Ivy Tech’s next campus expansion project will focus on just that. A simulation lab will show students what working in a modern manufacturing facility — like the new Stellantis EV site — will be like.
Part of a joint $1.2 million donation from the city of Kokomo and Howard County is funding the expansion.
“It is the next big, necessary step for us,” Heicher said.
